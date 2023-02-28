Marques Valle, Otha Jones III, and Joseph Hicks score triumphs

Three Split-T Management fighters came home with victories over the past five days.

It all started on Wednesday night as junior middleweight Marques Valle remained undefeated by winning a six-round unanimous decision over Jarrod Tennant in Plant City, Florida.

Valle of Wesley Chapel, Florida won by scores of 60-54 twice and 59-55 to keep his unblemished mark at 8-0. Tennant of Los Angeles falls to 8-2.

Valle is promoted by Pro Box Promotions

Saturday night in Orlando, Florida, Otha Jones III won a six-round unanimous decision over 63-fight veteran Raymond Chacon.

The bout, which took place at The Caribe Royale Resort saw Jones win by scores of 60-54 on all cards to raise his record to 6-1-1.

Jones is promoted by GH3 Promotions.

Also on Saturday. Joseph Hicks Jr. remained undefeated with a tough six-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Bilal Quintyne in a super middleweight contest.

Hicks was sent to the canvas at the end of the opening frame. Hicks showed heat by shaking off the first round and coming back to get the better of the next five rounds in the crowd pleasing fight.

Hicks of Grand Rapids, Michigan won by scores of 57-55 and 57-56 twice to raise his record to 5-0. Quintyne is now 4-1.

Hicks is promoted by Salita Promotions.