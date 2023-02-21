Lauren Price added to Tony Yoka vs Carlos Takam bill

Olympic gold medal hero Lauren Price MBE will kickstart her 2023 campaign in Paris as part of a blockbuster card on March 11.

The Team GB winning Tokyo 2020 Olympic star last fought on the historic BOXXER: Legacy show in front of a sold-out crowd at The O2 in London last October, watched by a record audience for a live women’s sport event on Sky with over two million viewers tuning in, when she impressively stopped Timea Belik in four rounds.

One month later, last November, Price (2-0, 1 KO) was awarded an MBE for her services to boxing by King Charles III at an official royal ceremony at Windsor Castle. It was the King’s first investiture ceremony since his accession to the throne.

And now, in what is only her third professional bout to date, the former Wales international footballer turned professional fighter will step up when she returns to the ring in Paris – where she memorably qualified for the Olympic Games as an amateur – to take on German opponent, Naomi Mannes.

Mannes (6-1, 4 KO’s) was undefeated until her challenge for the EBU welterweight title ended in defeat last November to Britain’s Kirstie Bavington.

But slick southpaw Price, 28, is in a confident mood and is intent on making a huge statement overseas in her quest to rise in the welterweight rankings this year.

Lauren Price MBE said: “I was proud to represent Great Britain all over the world in my amateur career and going to Paris, where I qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, for my third professional bout gives me a similar feeling.

“I know that Naomi Mannes recently challenged for the European title so she’s definitely a step up in competition. I can’t wait to get over to France and show the world what I’ve been working on.”

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “Lauren Price MBE is one of the most decorated amateur fighters in history from these shores.

“We were so delighted to sign her last year after her Olympic Gold, that was the culmination of one of the most impressive amateur wins in modern time.

“She had a very small introduction last year and we know she will be a superstar in the world of boxing.

“We’re delighted to kickstart this year with her on a really massive card, live on Sky Sports and Canal+, in what will be a very good test in just her third fight.”

Elsewhere on the card, in association with French promotion All Star Boxing, ‘Super’ Dan Azeez will challenge for the vacant EBU European Light-Heavyweight title when he faces Frenchman Thomas Faure.

In a battle of the heavyweights, Rio 2016 gold medal winner Tony Yoka faces fellow countryman Carlos Takam on home soil in the main event at Zenith – La Villette in the heart of the French capital.

One more BOXXER fight will be announced later this week. Further details for UK media will be shared in due course.

The televised fights are as follows – with one more still to be announced this week:

Tony Yoka (FRA) vs Carlos Takam (FRA)

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

Dan Azeez (GB) vs Thomas Faure (FRA)

12 x 3 mins EBU light heavyweight title contest

Lauren Price (GB) vs Naomi Mannes (GER)

6/8 x 2 mins welterweight contest

