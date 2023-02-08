Martin Sims ready to impress this Friday night on ‘New Blood’

Super featherweight prospect, Marlin Sims (8-1, 4 KOs) of Minneapolis, MN, has one thing on his mind and that is upset George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KO), of Whittier, Ca, in their 8-round main event bout headlining Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card.

“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, February 10, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.

Here is what Sims had to say about his recent camp, his matchup with Acosta, fighting in California for the first time, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“Training camp has been really good. I am not really trying to talk all that much. I lead by example and am a man of action. It is clock-in, and clock-out. This is a blue-collar training camp for a blue-collar guy. I am not going to ‘wow’ anyone with words, but I will with my fists in the ring on fight night.

On his matchup with George Acosta:

“He is solid. He is confident. He believes in himself, but that is all fine and good. He should. I know what I am, and I know what I am capable of. Let’s be honest, he can’t crack at all with only one knockout, and he was hurt in one of his recent fights. He must fight a smart fight, because I have 50% KO ratio, and my only loss is to a top fighter in Dominique Crowder. George Acosta is good, but I’m better.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“I win I become one of these guys who people take notice of. I have fought a lot of people off television and stuff, and a win over a known fighter on an accessible streaming platform like Thompson Boxing is huge. This is a what have you done for me lately sport, and I want to put my best foot forward and set myself up for bigger fights with a victory.”

On fighting in California for the first time in the main event on Thompson Card:

“Huge. This is the biggest moment of my career, to date. I’ll be making my California debut and I plan on bringing home the win in Acosta’s hometown. Thompson Boxing has treated me with respect and has been fair. I am excited to show my skills to everyone watching on all of Thompson Boxing’s platforms. It’s great that all my people back home will be able to watch.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer. Cynthia Conte will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.