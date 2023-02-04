Nestor Bravo vs Jair Valtierra set for Feb 25 in Orlando

World class championship boxing returns to the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida as local favorite Nestor Bravo defends his WBO NABO junior welterweight title against Jair Valtierra.

The ten-round bout will headline “Night of Champions II,” promoted by Boxlab Promotions and televised by the CBS Sports Network on February 26 starting at 10:30 pm et.

Bravo (21-0, 15 KO’s), who is a native of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, will be making his first appearance in his adopted hometown in nearly five years as he faces the determined Valtierra (16-2, 8 KO’s) of Leon, Mexico.

This past October, Bravo became the WBO NABO champion with a seventh round stoppage of Adrian Yung in Puerto Rico.

“Once again Caribe Royale is proud to host its Championship Boxing series. For the second straight event, multiple titles from the WBA and the WBO are on the line featuring the WBO’s 12th ranked junior welterweight contender Nestor Bravo. It’s great to have Central Florida’s fans back at Caribe Royale for another action packed event, says Caribe Royale Managing Director, Amaury Piedra. “We look forward once again to working with CBSSN and Boxlab Promotions on this event.”

In the co-featured bout, 2016 US Olympian Antonio Vargas (15-1, 8 KO’s) of Kissimmee, Fla. Squares off against Michell Banquez (20-2, 14 KO’s) of Fort Lauderdale by way of Caracas, Venezuela in a ten-round fight for the WBA Continental Americas bantamweight title.

A winner of his last five fights, four by knockout, Vargas is taking a significant step up in competition. The 32-year-old Banquez has impressive victories over Hector Betancourt (11-1), William Riera (9-0-1), Prince Patel (19-0-1) and Joahnys Argilagos (8-0).

Opening the CBS Sports Network telecast is Cuban standout Idalberto Umara (8-1, 5 KO’s) against heavy-handed Colombian Devi Julio (24-12, 15 KO’s). Scheduled for ten rounds, Umara’s making the first defense of his WBA Fedecaribe lightweight title.

The undercard features local favorites and rising prospects including Adrian Pinheiro, Jeovanny Estela, Darious “Hawk” Jackson, Elijah Flores, Yoenis Tellez, Freudis Rojas and the debuting Shamara Woods.

Doors open at 6 pm and the first bout begins at 7.

Tickets from $40 can be purchased by via Ticketmaster.