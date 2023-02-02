Brandoa Figueroa faces Mark Magsayo on March 4

In a matchup of all-action, high-powered former world champions, hard-hitting star Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa will meet Filipino sensation Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo for the vacant Interim WBC Featherweight Title on Saturday, March 4 live on SHOWTIME from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. topping a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will also feature the return of former unified world champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd as he takes on the power-punching Armando Reséndiz in the 10-round middleweight co-main event. Kicking off the telecast is an intriguing clash of unbeaten young middleweights as Amilcar Vidal and Elijah Garcia meet in a 10-round attraction.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, January 31 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

“Saturday, March 4 will be headlined by an explosive clash of exciting styles, as Brandon Figueroa and Mark Magsayo are sure to go toe-to-toe to secure their standing in the featherweight division,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“Brandon looked spectacular in his featherweight debut last July, and Magsayo has the opportunity to regain his status after losing his title in a close fight last time out. With another certified action fighter in Jarrett Hurd stepping into the ring in the co-main event against the up-and-coming Armando Reséndiz, plus hungry young middleweights Amilcar Vidal and Elijah Garcia in the TV opener, the stage is set for a thrilling night live on SHOWTIME and at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.”

The 26-year-old Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) was dynamic in his 126-pound debut, swarming and dominating Carlos Castro on his way to a sixth-round TKO on SHOWTIME in July 2021. The bout was his first since a 2021 Fight of the Year against Stephen Fulton Jr., which some observers thought ended in controversy after the majority decision loss for Figueroa.

A native of Weslaco, Texas, Figueroa’s relentless pressure and youthful enthusiasm helped him become the first person to defeat former division champion Luis Nery in their championship clash on SHOWTIME prior to the Fulton fight. Figueroa added to his family’s legacy by capturing the WBC 122-pound world title against Nery, joining his brother Omar Figueroa Jr., who previously held the WBC lightweight world championship.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring to do what I love,” said Figueroa. “I want to fight the best, so I’m very motivated to be up against a former champion at featherweight like Magsayo. I’m confident that we’re going to give the fans a great fight, because neither of us like to take a step back. This is my chance to really show what I’m capable of at 126 pounds and I’m just eager to dominate and prove it to the world.”

The Philippines’ Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) became the latest champion from the boxing-rich nation in January 2022 when he outpointed boxing’s then longest-reigning male world champion Gary Russell Jr. to capture the 126-pound title on SHOWTIME. Magsayo will look to move closer to regaining that title on March 4, after he lost a narrow split-decision to Rey Vargas last July, despite dropping Vargas in round nine.

The 27-year-old earned his first title opportunity by knocking out former champion Julio Ceja in the 10th round of a fight he trailed on the scorecards in August 2021. Magsayo is trained by Freddie Roach in Southern California and owns 12-round decision victories over Shoto Hayashi and Ramiro Robles, in addition to a sixth-round stoppage of former title challenger Chris Avalos.

“Figueroa and I both like to move forward, so everyone knows exactly what kind of fight this will be,” said Magsayo. “My goals are to give the fans the action they love and to regain my place in this division. I’m ready to face anyone they put in front of me. This is a true Mexican vs. Filipino style matchup, and I can’t wait to get back in the ring to perform once again.”

The 32-year-old Hurd (24-2, 16 KOs) unified the WBA and IBF 154-pound titles in 2018, dropping longtime champion Erislandy Lara in the final round to win a close decision in a fight that was the consensus 2018 Fight of the Year. The Accokeek, Md., native would go on to lose the titles in one of 2019’s best fights, dropping a decision to Julian Williams.

Hurd first became champion in February 2017 when he stopped former champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round, before defending the title against another former champion in Austin Trout. Hurd will return to the ring having most recently dropped a narrow split-decision against tricky veteran Luis Arias in June 2021.

“Y’all must’ve forgot, but I’m back to remind you what ‘Swift’ Jarrett Hurd is all about,” said Hurd. “I’m in a new weight class and I’m looking to dominate like I did at 154 pounds. I can’t wait to show everyone what I’ve been working on in the gym and display my talents on March 4. I know Reséndiz is going to make the most of this opportunity, but I’m ready to make a big statement of my own.”

Reséndiz (13-1, 9 KOs) made a successful U.S. debut in April 2021, entering the fight with an eight-bout knockout streak before earning a decision victory over Quilisto Madera. A 23-year-old native of Nayarit, Mexico, he now fights out of Los Angeles and is trained by top trainer Robles. After dropping a decision to veteran Marcos Hernandez in September 2021, he returned this October to dominate Heber Rondon on his way to a second-round stoppage.

“I’ve been preparing very hard to take full advantage of the opportunity that I have in this fight,” said Reséndiz. “I have a great team with Manny Robles and Edgar Jasso in my corner and I know that they are getting the best out of my abilities. We’re all working toward the same goal and it’s going to result in a great fight for the fans. I’m fighting for my Mexican people and I’m not going to let them down.”

Born in Montevideo, Uruguay, Vidal (16-0, 12 KOs) now fights out of Las Vegas under the guidance of top trainer Bob Santos. The 26-year-old put together an impressive streak between November 2019 and November 2020, defeating three previously unbeaten fighters in a row, as he knocked out Zach Prieto on SHOBOX: The New Generation®, Leopoldo Reyna and Edward Ortiz.

Vidal followed that up with a decision victory over veteran contender Immanuwel Aleem in July 2021 on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING, and has added three more triumphs since then, including most recently winning a unanimous decision over Gabriel Omar Diaz last July.

“I am very happy to be back on SHOWTIME for my fourth fight in the U.S.,” said Vidal. “I’ve already beaten two undefeated fighters in America and I’m confident this will be the third time I take another fighter’s ‘0’. I’m thankful to my new trainer Bob Santos and my whole team for this opportunity. I’m training in Las Vegas and looking forward to putting my punching power on full display.”

Fighting out of Phoenix, Arizona, Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs) closed out 2022 in December with his fourth victory of the year, a second round KO of Cruse Stewart that streamed live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page. The 19-year-old has moved fast since turning pro in 2020 establishing himself as a rising prospect by knocking out his first six opponents and five of his last six.

“This fight is going to be a gateway for me,” said Garcia. “This is a great matchup on a big stage, and that just means more eyes and attention on me. I’m only 19 and I’m taking on an older undefeated fighter with more fights than I have. That just shows what kind of fighter I am. A win is going to open a lot of doors for me and soon everyone is gonna know what I can do.”