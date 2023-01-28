Ex-Floyd Mayweather star in shock WBC shot, shades Paul vs Fury

Former Floyd Mayweather star Badou Jack has earned a shot cruiserweight world title shot on the undercard of Paul vs Fury next month.

“The Ripper,” – an ex-super-middleweight and light-heavyweight world champion, goes for a third weight class win in Saudi Arabia.

Floyd Mayweather split

Based in Dubai after severing ties with Mayweather Promotions, Jack has campaigned at 200 pounds since his move.

The Swedish-born boxer will challenge Ilunga Makabu after reeling off three victories in the Middle East on notable cards. The latter of which was a controversial split decision win over Richard Rivera.

Jack vs Rivera took place on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk’s humbling of Anthony Joshua for the second time.

The 39-year-old has one more chance to shine and, in the process, make some history for himself. Adding the WBC cruiserweight title would cap off his career.

World title triumphs over Anthony Dirrell, Lucien Bute, George Groves, and Nathan Cleverly would be eclipsed if Jack added the 200-pound strap.

Makabu won the green and gold after returning from a stoppage loss against Tony Bellew at Goodison Park. The defeat was a minor setback for a remarkable comeback by the Congan.

The Bellew reverse is the only actual loss on Makabu’s record after “Junior” lost his debut when caught cold by Khayeni Hlungwane in the first round.

It was also Hlungwane’s debut. However, his countryman failed to capitalize and ended up with an 8-14 record. Therefore, he retired in 2018 titleless throughout his career.

Badou Jack vs Ilunga Makabu

Jack vs Makabu far exceeds the headlining fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury in terms of boxing interest.

The card will also showcase Ashton Sylve.

“H2O” is an MVP [Most Valuable Promotions, Jake Paul’s company] undefeated fighter. He is set to face former WBC world title challenger Maxwell Awuku [48-5-1, 33 KOs] from Accra, Ghana.

