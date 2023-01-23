Jersey City Fight Night at White Eagle Hall on March 4

On Saturday, March 4th, Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing begins its 2023 journey with the first professional boxing card at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey.

White Eagle Hall is a venue in the restored historic building in the quaint neighborhood of Downtown Jersey City, a vintage village.

Originally built in 1910 as a community center, in 2013 it underwent a comprehensive multi-million-dollar historic restoration and reopened in April of 2017.

The intimate venue, adorned with two unique stained-glass skylights and gothic era design with wood and fixtures taken from the nearby Saint Boniface Church, will be filled with boxing aficionados and notable guests mingling as part of a unique boxing experience.

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say, “We are excited to bring professional boxing to White Eagle Hall in Jersey City for the first time. We plan on having not just quality boxing, but an experience. It is an intimate and unique setting, and we are thrilled to be working with Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment (HBSE) and expect our joint venture will bring an experience to Jersey City that fans will find unforgettable.”

The unique fight night experience is slated to have a thrilling fight card with serious talent. Recently, Star Boxing announced the signing of undefeated super bantamweight prospect RAJON “PICASSO” CHANCE (7-0-1 5KO’s).

Chance will be making his Star Boxing debut in his native New Jersey on March 4th, at White Eagle Hall. Chance was a standout amateur with a record of 135-15 winning three national championships, the first at the age of 11.

Turning pro in 2020, the now 22-year-old undefeated professional ABF Champion, is a prospect on the rise who is looking to make a statement in the 122 lb. division – starting on March 4th.

Marching his way into the St. Patrick’s holiday, undefeated super lightweight, 2021 Irish Prospect of the Year “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” RYAN O’ROURKE(Dublin, Ireland 9-0 2KO’s) will make the trip across the Atlantic Ocean to kickstart his 2023. At just 23 years old, O’Rourke is growing into his lengthy frame, evidenced by his first-round demolition of Andreas Maier at Star Boxing’s Shore Wars in November. O’Rourke will fight in an 8-round super lightweight bout.

Undefeated super welterweight rising prospect, JAHYAE “GOLDEN CHILD” BROWN (Schenectady, NY, 12-0 9KO’s) will look to parlay two wins in 2022 into a thrilling first fight in 2023. Brown is an exciting young fighter with a high boxing IQ. 2023 is lined up to be a major year for the Schenectady product with major leap in the world ratings in his sights. Brown will be featured in an 8-round super welterweight bout.

“HBSE is excited to partner with Joe DeGuardia and Star Boxing to bring live professional boxing to White Eagle Hall on March 4th for what is believed to be the first time in the building’s history,” said DYLAN WANAGIEL, VP of Sports Properties & Special Events for Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment/Prudential Center. “We know it will be an exciting night as we welcome some of the top boxing prospects in the world. To continue to diversify the programming across our venues, March 4th will be a launching pad to a very successful boxing program for White Eagle Hall and the entire State of New Jersey.”

March 4th will be a new boxing experience for fans. Yes, the show will have the top prospects list above, and others to be announced soon, but Jersey City Fight Night will be much more. This distinctive boxing experience have a networking atmosphere with a free flowing cocktail party layout. Tickets will be exclusive and limited, giving those in attendance the unique opportunity to mingle with local businesses, representatives, athletes, and other notables.

The two level White Eagle Hall includes four ticketed price points. Each floor features bar and food amenities. On the second level over looking the ring from above “Up Town” GA tickets are $50 and “Seated Up Town” tickets are $150. On the ringside level, “Chill Town” floor tickets are $100 each, and provide a cocktail party atmosphere at ringside. The extremely limited “Elite Town” tickets are $200 and provide exclusive reserved seats on the stage at ring level.

Jersey City Fight Night is promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing. The full thrilling fight card will be announced soon with tickets set to go on sale starting Monday, January 23.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting whiteeaglehalljc.com or www.StarBoxing.com.