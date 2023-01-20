Guillermo Rigondeaux warned he ‘must entertain’ in return at 42

After being branded as one of the dullest fighters of the last decade, Guillermo Rigondeaux is under pressure to perform at 42.

The former two-time world boxing champion arrives at the ultimate career crossroads. He returns to action on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Hialeah Park for the first time in a year.

With a professional record of 20-3-1 (13 KOs), the now 42-year-old Rigondeaux faces battle-tested super bantamweight Jesús Martinez.

His opponent will bring a mark of 33-17-1 (16 KOs) into the Hialeah Park headliner.

Rigondeaux dropped decisions versus Vincent Astrolabio in February 2022 and John Real Casimero in August 2021. The last battle against Casimero was labeled one of the most boring fights in recent memory.

The Cuban amateur legend has been sidelined since suffering severe facial burns and eye injuries in a freak kitchen accident at his home in Miami over ten months ago.

Guillermo Rigondeaux style

Rigo has been warned he may have to alter his style to turn heads in his veteran years.

“After the way, he lost his last two fights, and because of his time away from boxing, winning is just not good enough. Rigo must entertain,” said Alberto “Beto” Ferreiro, Sports Journalist and host of Café Deportivos con Beto.

“Rigondeaux is obligated to win big and to put on a good show for his fans if he expects another title shot.

“Rigo must attack and knock Jesús Martinez out. That’ll be his only option if he wants to continue boxing at a higher level.

“Anything less than that will likely mean the end of Rigondeaux’s long professional career.”

Rigondeaux is a former WBO/WBA Super Bantamweight, and WBA Bantamweight world champion. He will attempt to tap the fountain of youth in his 25th professional fight.

The one-time great looks to win for the first time since defeating Liborio Solis in February 2020.

Tickets for what promises to be an action-packed card at Hialeah Park on Friday, February 24, 2023, are on sale at the Hialeah Park website.

