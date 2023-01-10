Guillermo Rigondeaux fights on despite ‘most boring fight ever’

Guillermo Rigondeaux has penciled in a return date in the first quarter of 2023 after recovering from a freak accident at home.

“Rigo,” boasts a professional record of 20-3-1 with 13 KOs, has been without a win for three years. At 42, Rigondeaux’s best days are firmly behind him.

However, the former two-time world boxing champion and amateur legend will return to the ring for the first time in almost one year.

He headlines a fight card at Hialeah Park on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Rigondeaux’s last bout was a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Vincent Astrolabio on February 26, 2022, in Dubai. He has been sidelined since suffering severe facial burns and eye injuries in a freak kitchen accident in Miami nine months ago.

The former WBO/WBA super bantamweight and WBA bantamweight titleholder will attempt to tap the fountain of youth in his 25th professional fight.

One of Cuba’s finest looks to win for the first time since defeating Liborio Solis in February 2020.

After facing John Riel Casimero in 2021, one of the two defeats suffered since his last victory, Rigo promised to keep punching.

“Nobody wants to fight with me because I frustrate them in the ring,” said Rigondeaux. “I landed the punches that I needed to win the fight tonight.

“This is how I win. I have these God-given skills. This is the way I display them. I’m a unique fighter. It’s my style. It’s the only one I know.

“You can see I’m still better than anyone else in the lighter-weight classes. I’m going to keep fighting.”

Most boring fight

In addition, Casimero vs Rigondeaux was tagged ‘the most boring fight of all time’ at its conclusion after CompuBox pointed out startling statistics.

“Guillermo Rigondeaux and John Riel Casimero broke the CompuBox record for the fewest combined punches landed in a 12-round fight with 91.

“The previous record was 100 combined landed punches in Mario Barrios vs. Devis Boschiero,” they said.

