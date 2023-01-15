Skip to content
Efe Ajagba edges Stephan Shaw in close heavyweight contest

The heavyweights boxed instead of brawled, and Efe Ajagba closed the show strong. Ajagba edged the previously unbeaten Stephan Shaw by 10-round unanimous decision (96-94 3x) Saturday evening at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) won his second straight bout since a 2021 defeat to Frank Sanchez. He had surgeries on both elbows after that fight and has re-established himself as a contender to watch. Shaw (18-1, 13 KOs) was ahead 58-56 on all three judges’ cards after the sixth but was outlanded 62-37 in the last four rounds.

In a battle of jabs, Ajagba landed his with more frequency (90-48).

“I went back to the corner and they told me to let my hands go, keep throwing punches, my jab. I controlled the fight, so that’s how I won the fight,” Ajagba said. “He tried to land the big shots. I watched him to see what he was going to do. He kept throwing the jab, using the jab more.”

At super featherweight, Abraham “El Super” Nova (22-1, 15 KOs) exorcised the demon of last June’s knockout loss to Robeisy Ramirez and knocked down Adam “BluNose” Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) twice to win a 10-round unanimous decision.

The first four rounds were razor-thin, but in the fifth, Nova landed a left hook during an exchange that floored Lopez. In the sixth, Nova knocked down Lopez again, creating a wide gulf on the cards. Lopez buzzed Nova in the eighth but was unable to press the advantage. Scores: 97-91 and 98-90 2x.

Lightweights: Haven Brady Jr. (9-0, 4 KOs) dominated early and had to hold off the late charge of Colombian banger Ruben Cervera (13-4, 11 KOs). Brady was clipped with an overhand right at the end of the fifth round, but he weathered the storm and notched an eight-round unanimous decision. Scores: 80-72, 79-73, and 78-74.

Welterweights: Local favorite Bryce Mills (11-1, 4 KOs), from nearby Liverpool, New York, had the fans on their feet from the time he made his ring walk. He did not disappoint, shutting out the aggressive Margarito Hernandez (3-4-1) over six rounds. Scores: 60-54 3x.