Mayweather vs Pacquiao II: Welterweight title offer possible in 2023

A Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch would be considered for a vacant welterweight title once Errol Spence Jr. vacates the straps, World Boxing News understands.

Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who met in the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time in 2017, are both signed to the same promotional company.

Despite retiring from the sport in 2017 [Mayweather] and 2021 [Pacquiao], the pair have fought exhibitions worldwide. They remain active in a sense.

It was only between 2020 and 2021 when Mayweather vs Pacquiao II was last on the table. At the time, WBN exclusively broke the news that Middle Eastern investors had put money on the table for the return fight.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao II in the pros

So now, if they agree to make professional comebacks for another Las Vegas spectacular or Saudi Arabian money-fest, any from the WBA, IBF, or WBC could offer one of its belts.

Mayweather and Pacquiao don’t need rankings due to their legendary status with the organizations. Both are lifetime champions or ‘Champion Emeritus’ with most or all sanctioning bodies.

Therefore, they could come out of retirement and fight for a world title whenever they feel like it.

Since Spence holds three versions of the welterweight crown and is on the verge of moving up, “MayPac II” would easily be welcomed. The fight would warrant one or the entire trio of those championships.

It’s down to Mayweather and Pacquiao getting together with their teams. They should devise a plan for a summer showdown that would undoubtedly be the most significant Pay Per View since their last bout.

Unfinished business

They also have unfinished business in the ring stemming from six years ago. Pacquiao entered the contest with an injured shoulder and could not perform at his best.

Mayweather did what he had to do to get the job done. But that wasn’t enough for the 4,6 million paying PPV customers.

Due to time out of the ring, they’d need ten to twelve-week camps and more time to get up to speed. However, nobody would begrudge the two superstars from giving it one more go as professionals with one, two, or three world titles.

There is a lot to consider when you look at reports surfacing that Pacquiao joining Mayweather a RIZIN FF Promotions would result in a second fight between them.

Stories suggest they’ll meet on the exhibition circuit towards the back end of 2023 in Japan.

Las Vegas rematch

But why would they fight in the Land of the Rising Sun for $10 million each? They could agree to a professional blockbuster rematch on the world-famous strip.

Add to that the fact they may be able to contest a bonafide championship or three. And make upwards of $100 million each in the process.

It seems like an easy decision to make.

