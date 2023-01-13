Sons of Fernando Vargas sign deals with MarvNation

Fernando Vargas Jr. and Amado “El Malvado” Fernando Vargas, sons of former world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, have signed promotional contracts with MarvNation Promotions.

The two were on hand at the Derby Room in Pomona, Calif. today to announce their signing to the media.

The two rising prospects will return to the ring on Feb. 11 as part of MarvNation’s “BoxFest” series at the aforementioned venue. More details regarding the card will be announced soon.

“I’m excited to be kicking the year off with this important announcement,” said Marvin Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of MarvNation Promotions.

“Fernando Vargas Jr. is an exciting super welterweight who is coming off a spectacular knockout victory, while Amado Fernando Vargas is a rising featherweight who is coming off a dominant win as well.

“Both fought on MarvNation’s Prograis-Zepeda card and looked amazing. By signing these two warriors, we are demonstrating our commitment to continue making MarvNation the fastest growing promotional company in the sport.”

“It’s a beautiful moment,” said Fernando Vargas, Sr. “I’m happy, and I’m excited to be here with MarvNation. It’s a great fit. Marv is a great guy. He’s a good dude. I love the fact that he’s going to be busy. I need consistency for my boys. And I know that with MarvNation we’re going to get it.”

“We did the Prograis vs. Zepeda card with MarvNation. And they treated us like family,” said Fernando Vargas Jr. “From the hotels to anything that we needed, any questions. They were attentive. So, it made sense. They shot their proposal to our management. And it’s the best fit for our family.”

“I want to thank the whole MarvNation team for believing in the Dynasty,” said Amado Fernando Vargas. “I can’t wait. My father has the blueprint. We’re just continuing the legacy. I’m thankful to MarvNation. I’m thankful to Marvin for believing in us. We can’t wait to be able to show our boxing skills and advance in boxing.”

Fernando Vargas Jr. is a 26-year-old undefeated southpaw who made his professional debut in December of 2020. He spent his first four fights fighting outside of the United States, scoring three wins in Mexico and one in Puerto Rico.

In February 2022, he made his debut in the United States with a devastating knockout win over Kody Koboski on the undercard of Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios. Since then, he has maintained an impeccable record, stopping each and every one of his opponents.

Amado “El Malvado” Fernando Vargas is a 22-year-old featherweight who burst onto the scene with a first-round knockout win over Hector Montijo Molina in Mexico.

Since then, he has remained undefeated and has impressed with performances on important cards such as the Sergey Kovalev vs. Tervel Pulev and Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda undercards. Both he and his older brother are ready to take their careers to the next level.