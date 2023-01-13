Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi added to Turf Ward 4 bill

Newly crowned Massachusetts Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi (4-2, 1 KO) will make his first title defense on the “Turf War 4”card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), February 18th at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts.

Andreozzi, who captured the vacant title last November with a 6-round majority decision in Bridgewater (MA) versus Julien Baptiste, faces challenger Jamer Jones (2-1, 2 KOs), of Pittsfield (MA), in the 6-round main event.

“Turf War 4”, which will be streamed live on BXNGTV.com, will mark Granite Chin’s first promotion in Melrose, which is located in Greater Boston.

“Anthony has gone from an 0-2 guy nobody knew or cared about to one of the more exciting guys on the Massachusetts scene,” GCP President Chris Traietti commented.

“He’s a gusty guy. There’s no other way to put it. He is willing to fight all the guys in the area and earn his keep. Nothing has been given to him, it has been earned. On February 18th, he’s going to have a 6’ 3” opponent in front of him who is athletic.

“It’ll be interesting to see what adjustments Anthony can make. It is going to be two polar opposite styles in the ring, which usually makes for an exciting fight.”

Andreozzi, of Swansea (MA), marches to a different beat in boxing. “I really like danger, the more dangerous the opponent, the better,” he explained. “I like a challenge. I’m more comfortable each fight with chaos; the harder, the better. Defending my title has no effect on me because I don’t fight for belts. I took a few pictures and gave the belt to my coach. I out dogged my opponent in the last fight. He was confident in his jab, but I took his away. Confidence can betray you sometimes.

“I took a year off and now I’m back. I heard my opponent is a gym boxer; he looks good punching, but he’s not tough. He beat two nobodies and was knocked out in his last fight by a bum. I made a promise to my wife because the fight is too close to Valentine’s Day and I’m cutting weight. We can’t go out for dinner, but I promised her a special gift: I’m going to make him quit! Whether it’s on the stool or in the ring, he won’t be able to go the distance with me.”

The reported 6’ 3” Jones, of course, doesn’t agree with Andreozzi’s bold prediction. He didn’t have much of an amateur career with only 13 matches. He played baseball and basketball but started boxing because of his pent-up aggression that he can use in the ring.

“I’ve been out of the ring almost a year,” Jones remarked, “but I’m confident going into this fight. I’m confident in my skills and ability. It’s going to be a good fight. I saw my opponent fight my friend, Carlos Castillo (Nov. 2021), and I was at his last fight. He came in on the B side and made his way to a belt.

“I was an aggressive guy before, but I’m going back to boxing more to take advantage of my abilities. I’m not concerned about a 6-round fight for the first time because I usually spar 6 or more rounds. I just need to come in ready and confident. An impressive ability will help me climb the ladder and move forward with my career.”

Former New England Heavyweight Champion Justin “Crazy Train” Rolfe (7-4-1, 5 KOs), fighting out of Fairfield, ME, returns to the ring for the first time in 10 months to bang with Jonathan Gruber (3-1, 2 KOs), of Fall River, MA., in the 6-round, co-featured event for the vacant USBF title.

Another former New England Champion, welterweight Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr. (16-2, 9 KOs), of Holbrook (MA), will be in a bounce back fight after his impressive performance this past December at famed Madison Square Garden, albeit in a loss to undefeated U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (7-0, KOs).. Ohan’s opponent is in a scheduled 10-round welterweight match with veteran Puerto Rican fighter Daniel “The Hudson Valley Kid” Sostre (13-22-1, 5 KOs).

Indian welterweight Vaibhav Singh “Ahir Boxer” Yadav (9-2, 7 KOs) will make his U.S. debut against William Parra Smith (4-13-1, 3 KOs), of Alaska, in a 6-round bout. Yadav is a former WBC Asia Silver and Asian Boxing Federation welterweight champion.

Also fighting on the undercard in a pair of 4-rounders is New Jersey welterweight Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey (16-19-4, 12 KOs), the former ABF USA Mid-American super lightweight title holder, versus an opponent to be determined; and Framingham (MA) cruiserweight Kevin “Lucky” Lewis (0-1) vs. Jeremiah David Austin (0-1), of Woburn (MA).

Tickets are on sale and priced (plus fees) at $70.00 (VIP Stage Seating), $60.00 (General Floor Seating) and $45.00 (General Auditorium Seating). Go online to purchase at granite chin promotions or from any of the participating fighters.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.