Peter Kahn inducted into Florida Boxing Hall of Fame

Peter Kahn, President of Fight Game Advisors, has been announced for induction into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame, Class of 2023.

The Induction Weekend will take place the weekend of June 30 to July 2 emanating from the St. Petersburg Hilton in St. Petersburg, Florida. More information can be found at Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

“This is a tremendous honor for me and I’m truly humbled to be named for induction into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame,” said Kahn.

“I have been very fortunate to have worked closely with many legends in boxing over the last thirty years and owe them a wealth of gratitude for my success. The induction ceremony will be a great day for my family and I.”

A South Floridian since 1992, Kahn has been working in professional boxing for thirty years. Learning from the ground up, Kahn began as an amateur boxer in South Florida.

His operational work with boxing icon Don King started in May of 1995 rising to Vice President of Boxing Operations for the then biggest promotional company in the world. During this time, Kahn worked intimately on many memorable promotions featuring boxing superstars Mike Tyson, Julio Cesar Chavez, Felix Trinidad, Terry Norris, and Ricardo Lopez.

In 2003, Kahn joined startup boxing promotional company Warriors Boxing Promotions as Director of Boxing Operations.

His work there included the signing of numerous world champions and producing countless world championship fights including memorable battles for Hector Camacho and Michael Moorer.

His success also included working with three-time, two-division world champion Randall Bailey, who Kahn went on to manage.

As an acclaimed boxing manager, one of Kahn’s earliest clients was former IBF super featherweight world champion and now a renowned trainer of champions, Robert Garcia. Kahn has gone on to manage many world champions and top prospects over the last fifteen years.

In 2021 and 2022, Kahn was the only manager in the history of boxing to guide undisputed male and female fighters simultaneously; lightweight George Kambosos Jr. and super middleweight Franchón Crews-Dezurn. Kahn is currently the manager of fast rising star, junior middleweight Xander Zayas and many other world ranked contenders and highly regarded prospects through his company Fight Game Advisors.

Kahn is a four-time nominee for Manager of the Year by the Boxing Writers Association of America and was named Manager of the Year in 2021 and 2022 by SiriusXM. Since 2017, Kahn has been a boxing contributor to Forbes and CBS Sportsline. Kahn is also the Associate Producer of Netflix Original Series Fightworld.