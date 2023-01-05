TM Boxing series begins Jan 14 with Lucero vs Banuelos

After announcing their exclusive partnership with Imagen Television to bring back a weekly live boxing series “The New Image of Boxing” to Mexico’s terrestrial airwaves, TM Boxing starts off the season on the right foot with a much-anticipated fight card from Los Mochis, Mexico, on Saturday, January 14th.

Kicking off the series will be former WBC Youth welterweight champion Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero (11-0, 7KO) who will look to keep his undefeated streak intact as he takes on rugged veteran Ricardo Bañuelos (18-7-1, 7KO) in the scheduled ten round super welterweight bout.

The fight card will be presented in association with MarvNation and be broadcast live on the Imagen network in Mexico and on BXNGtv.com to the rest of the world.

“We are very motivated with the beginning of this season and what better to start it in a city I truly love, one that knows boxing and is known for their world champions” Eric Beltran, Operations Director for TM Boxing, stated.

“The fights we have programmed on this first fight card of the season are to present the new prospects of Mexican boxing, we are looking to project a new generation of fighters who will be the face of boxing in the coming years.”

The 24-year-old Lucero of La Paz, Mexico, captured the vacant WBC Youth 147-pound title last year with a unanimous decision over Cristian Sonora in April. He defended once, beating previously undefeated Eduardo Peña before having to relinquish the title due to age. Lucero is a veteran of over 100 amateur bouts and four-time National Mexican amateur champion.

In Bañuelos of Tultitlán, Mexico, Lucero will find a difficult test to start off the new year. Bañuelos is coming off a split-decision win over Alejandro “Pajaro” Davila and in 26 pro bouts has faced the much tougher opposition including Omar “Pollo” Aguilar, Diego Cruz and Kevin Salgado among others.

“I think Isaac Lucero has all the potential to be the next Mexican star,” Fighter Relations Director for TM Boxing Felipe Leon said. “We need to polish his talent and develop his career but the potential is there. Lucero is poised to have a big year and this is a great step against a gritty veteran like Bañuelos.”

On the rest of the card which will be seen live on the BXGNtv.com platform, 2020 Tokyo Olympian Cosmin-Petre Girleanu of Romania will making his pro debut in a six round flyweight contest while former IBF super flyweight champion Juan Carlos “Zurdito” Sanchez Jr (24-6-1, 11KO) will be back in a featherweight six rounder.