I’ll see your weird boxing drug test, raise you semen contamination

Ginny Fuchs, who recently appeared on the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall bill, has a story to tell regarding a positive boxing drug test.

In the days when positivity for women’s fertility drugs in men hit the headlines, WBN can raise an even weirder tale.

Once a USA Olympic boxing hopeful, Fuchs had to explain how she got flagged for an adverse finding before the 2020 Games.

Fuchs blamed her boyfriend’s semen for the red flag after unprotected intercourse before the sample was given.

This has to be the weirdest excuse given by any boxer to date. However, it proved a successful one. After hearing her out, USADA cleared Fuchs from the entire process.

She learned a valuable lesson from the whole ordeal.

Ginny Fuchs

“I’m relieved that they found my case unique once USADA completed an extensive investigation. Therefore, they gave me a no-fault ruling. This allows me to return to competition.

“This has been a huge lesson for me. Now that is over, I’m fully focused on preparing for Tokyo,” said Fuchs. “I had no idea I could become contaminated by intimate contact with another person.

“I want to thank USA Boxing for believing in me. For supporting me throughout these past few difficult months.”

A USA Boxing spokesperson said they backed USADA’s stance.

“USA Boxing stands as a strong partner with USADA for clean sport. It fully supports USADA’s finding in this very unique case, which led to the ‘no-fault’ finding.”

USADA boxing drug test

CEO of USADA, Travis Tygart, believes other cases could go the same way as Fuchs.

“While the World Anti-Doping Code requires that this no-fault-finding be considered a violation and be publicly announced, we strongly believe this case and others like it, including meat contamination and prescription medication contamination cases, should be considered no violation.

“We will continue to advocate for changes to the WADC. So that where there is no intent to cheat and no performance benefit, an athlete should not face any violation or unnecessary public attention.”

Confirming her eligibility for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Fuchs competed but was knocked out in the round of 16 by Bulgarian Stoyka Krasteva.

Fuchs went into the tournament having won Bronze in the World Championships in 2018. She also claimed a silver at the Pan-American games.

But after her Olympic medal miss, Fuchs turned professional and embarked on a run that began in April 2022. A win over Randee Lynn Morales led Fuchs to a historic night in London.

The 34-year-old appeared on the most significant women’s boxing card to date at the O2 Arena. She defeated Gemma Ruegg on points over six rounds.

She is yet to announce her third professional contest.

