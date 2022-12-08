Jayon Timmin picks himself off the canvas to win pro debut

This past Saturday night, Jayon Timmin thrilled his large and raucous fan base as he had to get off the deck to win a four-round unanimous decision over tough Juan Gutierrez in the featured bantamweight bout in front of a near-capacity crowd at the Grand Yesha Ballroom in Philadelphia.

The entertaining six-bout card was promoted by RDR Promotions.

After a close first-round, Gutierrez was able to score a knockdown in round two as he landed a hard right hand that put Timmin on the canvas. Timmin was able to right himself and shake off being put down.

He was urged on by a loud supporting section, and came back to take the final two rounds, and get the decision by scores of 38-37 on all cards.

Timmin of Philadelphia is 1-0. Gutierrez of Estieli, Nicaragua is 0-3.

Erron Peterson remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Dewayne Williams in a middleweight contest.

Peterson scored an early knockdown as he dropped Williams in the opening frame with a left hand.

Peterson of Philadelphia won by tallies of 39-36 on all cards and is now 3-0. Williams of Philadelphia is 3-6-1.

Brendan O’Callaghan won a four-round unanimous decision over Antonio Allen in a junior middleweight contest/

O’Callaghan of Philadelphia won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 4-1-1. Allen of Philadelphia is 1-14-1.

Jalique Holden scored a second round stoppage over Nathan Benichou in a scheduled four-round lightweight bout.

The time of the stoppage was 56 seconds for Holden of Wilmington, Delaware and is now 3-0. Benichou of Puebla, Mexico is 2-14-1.

Najeem Johns stopped Anthony Young in the second round of their four-round welterweight fight.

The time of the stoppage was 2:22 for Johns of Darby, PA and is now 2-0 with two knockouts. Young of Philadelphia is 0-6.

Heavyweight’s Romelle Terrell and Jerome AIken battled to a four-round draw.

Terrell of Chapel Hill, NC was making his pro debut. Aiken of Annapolis, MD is 0-6-1.