Fury vs Chisora ‘sparring session’ labeled ‘rubbish’ and ‘a disgrace’

Fury vs Chisora, the heavyweight fight beamed on ESPN out of England on Saturday night, has been branded a disgrace after the final bell.

Taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Tyson Fury defended his WBC heavyweight title against good friend Derek Chisora. The December event was also charged as BT Sport Box Office Pay Per View in the United Kingdom.

Fury dominated and beat Chisora up for the duration of the contest. He’d defeated Chisora by unanimous decision in 2011 and via tenth-round stoppage in 2014.

Therefore, the trilogy fight was branded unnecessary when announced, even more so after Fury mangled Chisora’s face with jabs and right-hand shots until the referee stepped in.

Twelve-loss Chisora debatably went into the fight on the back of four straight defeats after being taken to the edge by an old Kubrat Pulev last time out.

Most fans wanted “The Gypsy King” to defend his crown at home against a more worthy challenger. However, Fury wished to give his old mate a payday.

After half an hour of sustained battering, Chisora was saved by referee Victor Loughlin. Strong views then came Fury’s way, along with the organizers of the mismatch.

Fury vs Chisora sparring session

“Viscerally, this is a sparring session. What I anticipated,” said disappointed Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella.

“If it weren’t a sparring session, I think it might already be over. Fury putting the foot on, and taking the foot off, pedal at will. I hope he elects to go all out soon.”

Other comments included: “[This is a] complete mismatch – a rubbish fight. Chisora is a beast, but there was no competition there.

“Fury may as well have been fighting a heavy bag. After the tantrum he threw at True Geordie turns out he was spot on.

“[This fight] never should’ve happened in the first place. Unnecessary and unfair.”

Another added: “[The fight was stopped] about seven rounds too late. A disgrace by everyone involved.

Fury now boasts 24 KOs from 33 wins after one of the easiest he’ll ever win on PPV.

In the post-fight press conference, Fury said it was a privilege to share a ring with an absolute warrior and tough man like Chisora.

Not many would disagree with that. However, the two times they previously fought were more than enough for anyone to take.

Bad night for boxing

“Fury could’ve ended that in round two or three. What a bad night for boxing.”

A third stated: “Fury vs Chisora. I’m a big fury fan, but even I can’t defend this fight. It’s a sparring contest between two mates.”

Even fellow heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who picked up his WBN Fighter of the Year Award for 2022 while in London, agreed it was a nothing fight.

“It was good sparring,” said the Ukrainian Pound for Pound king, who holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO versions.

Hopefully, Fury gets in there with Usyk, Joe Joyce, or Anthony Joshua in 2023. He failed to capitalize on a good win over Dillian Whyte in April by facing his buddy.

The co-main event bout on the undercard featuring WBA secondary ruler Daniel Dubois wasn’t much better, as the British fighter was dropped three times in the first round by Kevin Lerena.

The three-knockdown rule doesn’t count in the UK.

Dubois got saved by a ringside bell tolling nine seconds too early before Lerena was halted questionably on the bell in the third.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.