Recognizable names react to Fury vs Chisora fight

Fury vs Chisora was a watch-through-the-fingers fight at times as the pair of Brits duked it out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

Tyson Fury pummeled the aged Derek Chisora in a contest predicted to be one-sided before the event.

As expected, “The Gypsy King” was never in trouble – but ‘wanted rounds,’ so he proceeded to give Chisora a healthy leathering.

Fury vs Chisora criticism

Comments from recognizable names in the sport aired their views on what was a clinic from start to finish.

Boxing journalist Mark Ortega said: “Chisora earned every bit of that $4 million for the beating he took.

“What an unnecessary fight. Thank goodness we have a real trilogy fight [Estrada vs Chocolatito 3] tonight.

Ex-Sky Sports Commentator Alex Steedman aired his views. He said: “Worst case scenario unfolding as feared. Chisora is getting beat up and punished. Irreversibly.”

Former world champion and DAZN analyst Sergio Mora stated: “Two trilogies took place last night in two completely different parts of the world.

“But only ONE involved the best fighting the best while the other was simply a “stay busy.”

Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk, who picked up his WBN Fighter of the Year Award for 2022 on the same day, said, “it was good sparring.” on Fury vs Chisora.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor also gave his opinion. He decided to remind promoter Frank Warren of his comments after Chisora lost for the twelfth time in his career just months before the Fury beatdown.

“This is a painful watch,” said Taylor. “An utter farce for a heavyweight world championship fight.

“Shameful matchmaking from Frank Warren, who said earlier this year: “He [Chisora] shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the ring, let alone in there with Tyson Fury.”

Ring Magazine Editor Doug Fischer put some of the blame on Chisora’s corner and Victor Loughlin, the third man in the ring. Either could have saved Chisora from further rounds of punishment.

“If I’m going to get on Chisora’s corner for not stopping, I really should be criticizing the referee,” said Fischer.

Others chose to praise the performance of Fury instead of seeing the bad side of the evening.

Oscar De La Hoya said: “Great win, Tyson Fury. We love you, and you are the best ambassador for boxing today.”

Mauricio Sulaiman added: “Congratulations to our proud heavyweight king on defending his [WBC] belt in front of more than +60,000 [actual attendance confirmed by WBN to be 59, 789] boxing fans!

Surgery before 2023 fights

The man himself, Fury, confirmed he has an injury that requires surgery but should be able to face better opponents in 2023.

If secured next year, Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk will more than make up for Fury vs Chisora.

“I wanna come and call him out again. No one calls out Joyce. He deserves a world title shot. If the rabbit [Oleksandr Usyk] doesn’t fight, then me and Joe will do Wembley. There you are. It’s on telly.”

In an ESPN interview, Fury added, “I’ve got to maybe have surgery on my right elbow. I had the left one done, so I’ve got to have it done.

“It will take about six-to-eight weeks to heal. We’ll see when we can be ready for this fight.”

Hopefully, it’s Usyk next. If Fury can get past the Pound for Pound king, Joyce would be a far better UK Pay Per View.

