Exclusive: Official Fury vs Chisora attendance aired, close to sellout

World Boxing News can exclusively reveal the official attendance numbers for Fury vs Chisora on Saturday night.

Fury vs Chisora official attendance

Tottenham Hotspur revealed to WBN that 59,789 fans purchased seats for the controversial heavyweight clash, much better than some fans stated on social media.

As WBN reported earlier this week, some fans stated there were “empty seats everywhere” and that the event would never have 60,000 people there.

Well, it didn’t reach that milestone, but it was close to it, and it is a credit to Tyson Fury that he can command that many people to a trilogy against an opponent he’d already beaten twice.

It was also a freezing December night, so once again, hats off to Frank Warren and Fury for pulling that off.

World Boxing News would like to apologize to Fury for suggesting he could get anywhere near that number of tickets sold. He did a great job, especially in a fight against Derek Chisora.

Fight report

Fury moved to 33-0-1, 24 KOs on the night and again demonstrated why he is the WBC king by defeating Chisora via a 10th-round technical knockout.

The two men had faced each other on two prior occasions, but this was the first time that a world title was on the line.

Chisora began the fight aggressively, but Fury could find his distance, work the jab from the outside, and land quick combinations.

This boded badly for the Zimbabwe-born challenger, who was hurt with vicious right hands in the following two rounds. He even appeared to be on the verge of getting stopped early.

Fury then began to control the fight with much more ease, though Chisora did his best to connect to the body.

In fact, according to CompuBox, the 38-year-old managed to land a total of 70 body shots throughout the fight, more than any of Fury’s previous opponents.

Fury vs Chisora – fighter quotes

After the fight, Fury addressed the nearly 60,000 crowd. He said: “I felt good. I needed some rounds. I haven’t boxed since April. It’s been eight or nine months since then.

“I’ve been out of retirement. I’ve had a lot going on. I felt like I was landing my jab, landing some good punches. I take nothing away from Chisora.

“He’s an absolute warrior. It’s been a privilege to fight him three times. He’s an absolute British folk hero. What a warrior. What an African British warrior.

“We’ve done three epic fights, and what a tough man. I was hitting him with shots that would’ve knocked anybody else out, and he stood up to every one of them.”

In addition, Chisora added: “You know what, thanks to the ref. As a fighter, you don’t want to stop. You want to go out in your shield. Thank you, Tyson. I really appreciate this.

“There is a big fight coming up. Everyone wants to see one champion in the heavyweight division. The last one we had was Lennox Lewis.

“I would like to see him and Usyk in Saudi [Arabia]. That’s what we want to see now. That’s the fight we should make happen now.”

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Furthermore, follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, and Twitter.