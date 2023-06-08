‘The irony!’ Joshua vs Whyte questioned despite Fury vs Chisora

Tyson Fury promoter Frank Warren took a wave of heat from the UK fans this week after comments about a potential Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte rematch.

Warren went on record stating, ‘What’s the point?’ of Joshua facing Whyte again despite his charge Fury going through one of the most nothing bouts of his career against Derek Chisora last year.

World Boxing News was very vocal about Fury vs Chisora 3 being pointless back then. Warren was immediately challenged for the irony of his words when speaking to IFL TV.

“They’re probably scouring cemeteries at the moment, looking for someone for him to fight. Dillian Whyte got absolutely destroyed by Tyson Fury last year. What’s the point of it?”

Fury vs Chisora 3

Well, Fury destroyed Chisora twice and still wanted to beat him up some more at Tottenham Stadium. The fans, who know this fact, made their feelings known.

One said: “Spoken like a man frustrated with his fighter but understanding what he gets paid for.

“What was the point of the Chisora fight last year? Why, before Wilder, was it Tom Schwartz and [Otto] Wallin? Can imagine Top Rank are getting annoyed with histrionics.”

Another said: “He’s seriously making this point when Tyson’s last two fights have been Whyte and Chisora?”

A third stated: “What was the point of Tyson Fury fighting Derek Chisora for the third time when he’d already beaten him twice before?”

Another added: “The irony!”

And those were the nicer ones.

The truth is, there aren’t many dance partners out there for Fury at the moment. The Oleksandr Usyk fight collapsed, Andy Ruiz Jr. failed to happen, and Joshua had other plans.

Deontay Wilder is undoubtedly a consideration for another Fight of the Year encounter, but only if his touted clash with AJ falls through.

Who’s next for Tyson Fury?

So who is left for “The Gypsy King?” – That obviously depends on the venue.

If he chooses the UK, then he’ll have to look at facing someone from his shores. The obvious choice was Joe Joyce until Zhilei Zhang put him to the sword.

Joyce has since invoked a rematch clause, which Warren may have the opportunity to delay so Fury can battle the giant Chinese star.

Other than Zhang, you’d look at many names that wouldn’t work in the UK due to their nationality and profile. One that might, though, is Wallin.

A second fight, where Fury could prove he’s far better than the Swede after almost losing their first fight in Las Vegas due to a cut, could work.

It could also happen in the UK, as many of Fury’s supporters know who Wallin is and what occurred the first time.

One thing is for sure, whoever shares the ring with Fury needs to put up more of a challenge than Chisora.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.