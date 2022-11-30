Euri Cedeño Martinez completes three bouts in two months on Dec 16

Euri Cedeño Martinez is destined for greatness, and his team is making sure he gets there quick. The 2020 Dominican Olympian is scheduled to compete in his 3rd fight in 2 months.

In his previous two outings Cedeño Martinez made quick work of his opposition stopping both of his opponents in round one.

On December 16th, Euri Cedeño is facing Julio De Jesus Rodriguez (27-4, 23KOs).

The card is promoted by Shuan Boxing in association with Kings Promotions.

Trifon Petrov who is Euri Cedeño Martinez manager believes wholeheartedly in his prized fighter.

“Euri is one of the most talented fighters in the world, and he will prove it once again on December 16th against Rodriguez,” said Petrov.

Cedeño Martinez is promoted by boxing great Marshall Kauffman of Kings Promotions.