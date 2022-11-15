Fernando Vargas Jr. to open Zepeda vs Prograis PPV telecast

Can’t Miss, Undefeated Junior Middleweight Prospect and ‘Son of a Legend’ Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas Jr., (6-0, 6 KOs), of Las Vegas, NV will open the ‘Battle of the Best’ Pay-Per-View against Alejandro ‘Thunder’ Martinez, (3-2-1, 2 KOs), of Montebello, CA set for Saturday, November 26 from ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park, just outside of Los Angeles.

Vargas Jr. vs. Martinez, scheduled for six rounds, is featured at ‘Battle of the Best’, headlined by the highly anticipated WBC 140lb. World Championship between #1 Ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda and #2 Ranked Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis.

Presented and produced by Legendz Entertainment in association with MarvNation Promotions, “Battle of the Best” can be seen live on cable, satellite, telco and streaming PPV outlets on Saturday, November 26 beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. including FITE and PPV.COM.

Dignity Health Sports Park is located at 18400 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA 90746.

Said the fast-rising star, Vargas Jr. about the upcoming fight, “I feel blessed for this opportunity to be fighting on pay-per-view and I’m not taking it lightly. I’ve had a hard training camp and I’m excited to demonstrate my skills to the public.”

Vargas Jr. is trained by his father, three-time junior middleweight world champion, Fernando ‘Feroz’ Vargas Sr. “I’m excited, my boys got it.

“They’re my seeds so they have what it takes. I’m proud of Junior, he has a last name that carries history. He has the goods and I can’t wait to see him show his talent November 26th. We’re more than ready.”

This past Saturday night, Vargas Jr’s younger brother, 18-year-old Emiliano ‘El General’ Vargas, again impressed the boxing world with his second knockout victory, fighting at The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas and live on ESPN+.

The third boxing son of Vargas Sr., undefeated featherweight prospect Amado ‘El Malvado’ Vargas, (4-0, 2 KOs), will also be fighting on the off-TV undercard at ‘Battle of the Best’, with further details to be announced shortly.

The heavy-handed southpaw Vargas Jr. has quickly impressed boxing fans since hitting the paid ranks two years ago, scoring knockout victories in each of his six professional bouts, four of which have come in the first two rounds.

In his last start on May 14, 2022, he stunned the huge crowd at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA with a devastating first round knockout of Terrance Jarmon.

The upset minded Martinez returns to battle after a shutout four-round decision victory over Rafael Herrera Amezcua on May 28, 2022. Prior to that he traveled to Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2021, losing a very hotly contested majority decision to undefeated prospect Pablo Valdez.