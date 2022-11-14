Jake Amparo faces unbeaten Huu Toan Le on Nov 30 in Bangkok

The no. 1 Philippine minimumweight contender and reigning WBF-Asia Pacific Minimumweight champion Jake Amparo will have the biggest fight of his career as he squares off with the world-rated Vietnamese Huu Toan Le for the WBA-Asia Minimumweight championship on November 30 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 25-year old Amparo(11-3-1-2KOs) is one of the most active Filipino boxers as he will have his 3rd fight in less than 4 months and his 6th for the year 2022.

He went to South Africa last October 23 to beat the previously unbeaten hometown boxer Mthokozisi Ngxaka by unanimous decision. Prior to that, he also defeated the tough Ariston Aton on September 9 in Dimiao, Bohol.

Amparo, who is a native of Guindulman town, is currently on a 5-fight winning streak and his last setback was on September 27, 2021 when he lost to Regie Suganob via unanimous decision.

Both Amparo and Suganob are now training under the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Jake Amparo will have a tough task ahead as he aims to dethrone the WBA-Asia Minimumweight champion Huu Toan Le of Vietnam.

The 29-year old Vietnamese is currently rank no. 9 in the world by the WBA and is unbeaten in 5 fights, with 3 knockouts.

He won the vacant WBA-Asia title on March 20 by outpointing the previously unbeaten Thai boxer Kitidech Hirunsuk in Saigon Sports Club, Ho Chi Minh City.

Toan returned to the same venue on October 1 and he only needed 3 rounds to dispose the Indonesian Veteran Silem Serang.

Huu Toan Le also fought in Manila in his third professional fight on February 15, 2020 and he stopped Benjie Bartolome in two rounds.

The Huu Toan Le vs Jake Amparo fight is part of the triple championship that will be presented by the Highland-Spaceplus Boxing Promotions.