‘I took one hell of a beating!’ – Boxer John Murray’s gentle reminder

Former lightweight world title challenging boxer John Murray reminded his followers he’s still alive and kicking with a witty addition to October Twitter.

Upon seeing the tweets, WBN decided to remind fans just how entertaining the 37-year-old could be in his day.

When retiring in 2014, the Manchester fighter walked away as a solid part of a booming British boxing scene. The UK enjoyed a sensational run from 2007, when Ricky Hatton ruled the world, to 2013, when the UK held thirteen world champions at one time.

John Murray vs Brandon Rios

Sadly for Murray, he was unable to claim his own. However, WBA lightweight champion Brandon Rios knew who John Murray was after sharing a grueling eleven rounds at Madison Square Garden.

Rios failed weight for the clash and looked gaunt on the scales, leaving only Murray to claim the vacant belt with victory in New York.

It sadly wasn’t to be. Rios did damage late on and got Murray out of there in eleven rounds. The telling factor was how Rios could boil down in weight and bulk up.

But rather than call off the fight and go for the vacant strap against somebody else, Murray plowed on with the Rios fight like the warrior he was and probably still is today.

Murray always got tipped to be in the domestic mix, from turning pro in 2003 to winning the WBC Youth title in 2005. But it was eight months between 2007 and 2008 when Murray came to prominence by winning the coveted English and British belts.

Stopping Lee Meager in five rounds, Murray would defend the Londsdale belt against Lee McAllister, Scott Lawton, and John Thaxton to keep it outright.

Scot hardman Gary Buckland then stood in Murray’s way of adding the European strap to his haul and completing the set before a world title run. He halted Buckland in eleven rounds; it was just a matter of time before a world title shot came.

Kevin Mitchell fight

Two defenses of the blue EBU honor brought about the biggest night of Murray’s career at the Echo Arena in Liverpool. Pitted against a smarting Kevin Mitchell, hot on the heels of a disappointing loss to Michael Katsisidis at Upton Park, Murray took favor to make it two losses on the spin for the Londoner.

It didn’t go Murray’s way as Mitchell put on a virtuoso performance, probably the best of his career, to gain an eighth-round stoppage.

Despite the setback, Rios came next as Murray suffered back-to-back losses. After almost two years out, Murray returned to score two knockouts on home soil.

But by then, constant blows to Murray’s eye had caused long-term damage. It seemed to be a regular occurrence as Murray fought in later years.

A final bow against Anthony Crolla led to Murray hanging up his gloves as a much-loved warrior from the United Kingdom.

Anytime the boxer John Murray was in the ring, you knew you’d be entertained.

Boxer John Murray on social media

Now, flashes of his amusing personality come through his social media as the ones that first evoked his memories back in October.

“Hi, all, it’s me. Murray, John Murray. You might remember me from such fights like Mitchell Crolla and Rios,” said Murray to his fans.

“You guessed it. I got my arse kicked every time. I took one hell of a beating. One hell of a beating. Ain’t nobody takes a beating like John Murray.

“Because let’s face it, too many pretenders these days that can’t even lace my boots. Write me back to chat; truly yours, your biggest fan, this is Stan. I mean John.”

He added that he intends to do some boxing training with anyone interested in signing up.

“You can be just like me. I’m going to start back up my one-to-one training sessions again soon. I’ll kick your arse into shape.

“Just gauging how many of you might be interested in starting back some pad sessions with me.”

Those interested should contact John Murray on Twitter @JohnMurray84.

