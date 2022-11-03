Amir Anderson goes for Team USA gold at Youth World Champs

Syracuse light middleweight Amir “Cashman” Anderson has gone from being bullied in school to one of the faces of USA Boxing’s immediate future.

The 18-year-old Anderson has already captured top honors at the 2022 Summer Festival National Championships, 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2021 USA Boxing Youth National Championships, 2019 USA Boxing Junior National Championships and 2019 Eastern Regional Open in his young career.

Now, though, he’s preparing for his first international tournament, the Youth World Championships, November 14-26, in La Nucia, Spain.

Anderson started boxing in 2012, after his mother advised him to go to a gym to learn how to be tougher skinned.

“In my younger years,” he explained, “I used to cry instead of fighting back, when I was bullied. My mother wanted me to be tougher. I went to the gym and have never turned back.

“USA Boxing has changed me mentality-wise towards life. I’ve learned so much and I’m a believer. No matter what, even if I lose, go on to the next fight, and keep working hard to be the best I can. I’ve been on Team USA twice. Not a lot make it once, never mind twice. I’ve only lost three times in 30 tournament fights.”

Anderson is excited to be competing in his first international tournament to prove himself at a higher level. He has set high standards for himself, his next chapter starting later this month in Spain.

“It’s a blessing, I can’t wait,” Anderson spoke about going to the Youth World Championships. “I can’t wait to compete against the best in the world. I’ve proven myself as the best nationally. I want to get gold at these championships and a belt at the 2022 Nationals. I want to compete at the 2024 Olympics (Paris) and be a multi-gold medalist in international boxing.”

Self-described as a “mental frustration” to fight, Anderson is a well-rounded, all-around Olympic-style boxer with a high upside. He can move around the ring or fight in the pocket with great success, orthodox or southpaw style, and from all ranges – close, mid and long.

“I’m grateful to represent my country,” Anderson concluded. “I’m honored and proud of myself. I always want to represent the USA and go around the world to show what a great country we live in.

“I want to also represent people who are battling anything in their lives, because I’ve had issues, and I’m still pushing myself to be the best.”

The only tears Amir Anderson may shed now will be the result of his major successes in his very bright future.