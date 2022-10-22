Broadway Boxing: Williams vs LesPierre on Nov 22

Banquet. Booze. Boxing. Broadway Boxing returns to New York City Thanksgiving week and DiBella Entertainment is pulling out all the stops with dinner, full bar, and world-class professional boxing in an intimate environment.

On Tuesday, November 22, International Boxing Hall-of-Famer Lou DiBella hosts a night of entertainment, drinking and gourmet food from the famous Edison Ballroom.

The 117th edition of the longest-running grassroots boxing series will be headlined by rising junior welterweight contender “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (18-0-1, 8 KOs) and Brooklyn’s former world title challenger Mikkel “Slikk Mikk” LesPierre (22-3-1, 10 KOs), in a crossroads battle that will determine the future of both men. The two Broadway Boxing veterans have fought on the series 20 times between them.

Top undefeated American heavyweight prospect, Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (17-0, 13 KOs), co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Top Rank, will be featured in the co-main event.

On his march toward a world title shot, the heavy-handed Shaw has knocked out seven of his last eight opponents, appearing on widely visible platforms, such as ESPN, NBC Sports Net and UFC Fight Pass.

“It’s been too long since we’ve had a Broadway Boxing on Broadway,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment.

“On November 22, we’re going to celebrate the return of our storied series to our city and we’re going to party during Thanksgiving week. Williams versus LesPierre is a tremendous main event between two fighters who have built their careers on Broadway Boxing. New York fight fans will also get to see heavyweight sensation Stephan Shaw in an incredible intimate setting before he returns on ESPN early next year.”

This exclusive event will sell out fast. Tables of 10 and individual seats at various levels are available now by calling (212) 947-2577. VIP, Platinum, Gold tables, and VIP ringside seats, include dinner and open bar. Other ringside patrons can sample a buffet dinner with drink tickets available for purchase. A limited number of General Admission tickets without dinner are also available.

Since its inception in 2003, Broadway Boxing has featured many boxing luminaries and world champions, including George Kambosos Jr., Bakhodir Jalolov, Vitali Klitschko, Gennady Golovkin, Sergio Martinez, Jose Pedraza, Amanda Serrano, Heather Hardy, Andre Berto, and Paulie Malignaggi.

A stacked undercard featuring heavyweight sluggers, top rated women and local favorites will be announced in the coming days.

For tickets and table reservations, call (212) 947-2577.