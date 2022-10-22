Anthony Young features on Oct 29 AC Fight Night

After a successful promotional debut aboard the Battleship New Jersey, R&B Promotions will make it’s Atlantic City debut as favorite son Anthony “Juice” Young takes on Jose Zaragoza in an eight-round welterweight on Saturday, October 29th at The Showboat Hotel.

Young of Atlantic City has a record of 23-2 with eight knockouts. The 34-year-old has been a staple on the boardwalk as he fought 14 times in his hometown.

Young has Jose Javier Calderon (4-1), a third-round stoppage over former world champion Sadam Ali (27-2) and his last bout when he won a decision over Luis Midyeal Sanchez (9-1) on December 4, 2021 at The Showboat in Atlantic City.

Zaragoza of Seadala, Missouri is 9-5-1 with three knockouts. The 34 year-old Zaragoza is a three-year professional and has win over Steven Pulluiam (2-0), Fidel Cervantas (9-0-1), Dan Abram (6-1) and his last bout when he stopped Ricardo Valdovinos (8-2) in the opening round on August 27th in San Diego.

In Six-Round Bouts:

Sydney Maccow (7-8, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York takes on Brandon Idrogo (6-3, 6 KOs) of Ellersville, NY in a junior welterweight fight.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Leonidas Sopranidis (1-1, 1 KO) of Kilkis, Greece takes on Michael Crain (4-5-1, 1 KO) of Smyrna, Delaware in a junior welterweight fight.

Kenyon Sessions of New Jersey will make his pro debut against Brett Yuschock (0-1) of Mount Carmel, PA in a flyweight contest.

Deyshawn Williams of Queens, NY will make his pro debut against Kevin Schmidt (0-1) of Cumberland, Indiana in a junior welterweight contest.

Aaron Newmones (1-2) of Atlantic City battles Anthony Dill (1-0, 1 KO) of Hatboro, PA in a welterweight fight.

Elijah Lynah (2-1) of Brooklyn, NY will take on Tunde Fatiregun (1-2) of Elizabeth, New Jersey in a cruiserweight tussle

Terrick Maven (0-1) of Vineland, NJ will fight pro debuting Daniel Bean of Old Bridge, New Jersey in a heavyweight bout.

Tickets for this outstanding evening of boxing are 175 VIP Ringside 120 Premium 75 Reserved 55 General Admission and can be purchased at ticket leap.com

The fight card will be streamed live on BXNGTV.com