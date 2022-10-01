AJ “doesn’t want it” as three-man shortlist is named for Tyson Fury

The father of Tyson Fury, John Fury, has stated his son is looking at alternatives after saying the Anthony Joshua fight won’t happen this year.

Speaking to Sportsmail via Free Bets, Fury Sr. believes Joshua’s team is too wary of losing three times in a row.

Joshua lost last month to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia as the two-time world champion lost the third bout in five outings.

After handing down a deadline on Monday and reviving the British showdown on Tuesday, John Fury doesn’t see the fight getting over the line for December.

Fury vs Joshua is not happening

“I doubt it will. It’s not going to happen this year; I don’t think. No, it’s very doubtful,” Fury told Sportsmail.

“We’d have it tomorrow. We’ve been dogging AJ, and his team like you won’t believe for this fight, you know. They don’t want it.’

On Joshua stalling by continually changing points in the contract, Fury added: “You know they’ve had that contract now for well over a month.

“Nothing’s happened. But what they want, you see, is a to and fro for the next two years or twelve months.

“Twelve months or two years back and forth, like they did with Deontay Wilder. We don’t want that.

“Tyson’s capped it off and put a deadline on it as he wants it signed up.

“He wants to get in camp and then get it underway. Get the fight on and give the fans what they want. We aren’t interested in back and fros.”

Joshua being protected from defeat

In Fury’s mind, all Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is interested in is preserving Joshua’s ability to make money.

He says another defeat would leave Joshua’s career in the dumps.

“I can understand why [they don’t want it]. He’s their Golden Boy. A defeat to Tyson Fury, financially, it would be financial suicide for them – wouldn’t it?

“That’s why they don’t want it. But if he came up with a viable explanation to say no. Saying you know what, I’m not ready for it. I just came off a defeat and want some time to spend with the family.

“We’d understand that if he says the truth – which is the truth.

‘He said somewhere else he’s just come off a bad defeat. He’ll be a bit depressed over that, and we can understand that. Why doesn’t he say that?”

Who will Tyson Fury fight next?

Giving a three-opponnet shortlist for Fury’s next bout, John concluded: “We’re looking at other people.

“Look at Andy Ruiz, Luis Ortiz, Filip Hrgovic, or whoever wants to fight. It’s a good business.”

Mahmoud Charr was not mentioned; the fighter Fury has been promising to fight.

The pair have been calling each other out on social media. However, the fans are not on board with Fury taking that fight.

“Mr. Big Giraffe? Where’s the paper?” Charr stated in his latest post targeting Fury.

“You didn’t sign. You make the same play as Anthony Joshua did. I can’t understand.

“Yesterday you shoot your mouth [off] very big. You want to fight two guys in a night… Send the [contract] and make the fight happen.

“Are you scared? You’re a scared boy, you little big dosser?

“Mr. Big Giraffe, I’m waiting for you. Yesterday you had a big mouth. Where is the agreement? I signed, but where is yours?

“We didn’t have a response from your promoter Frank Warren. Sign the agreement. Send me the paper.

“I’m waiting for you,” he added.

