Boxer dies after warning signs seconds before collapses on ESPN

Super lightweight contender Luis Quinones died on Thursday night after sickeningly collapsing inside the ring during a bout.

The 25-year-old competed in a clash against fellow undefeated boxer Jose Munoz on September 24. Five days later, he was brain-dead.

It was evident something was wrong with Quinones in the final round of eight. Munoz lost his gumshield and the referee Leonel Mercado halted the action with around one minute left.

Worrying signs

Quinones tripped as he went to the corner in a worrying sign. Mercado told him to go to the other corner, and he tripped again.

Nobody seemed to notice that Quinones was struggling.

The third man waved the action on again, but without a punch landing, Quinones collapsed. He couldn’t get up despite Mercado ruling it a slip.

A count was then issued as Quinones was clearly in difficulty. He slipped into a coma as medics rushed into the ring.

No oxygen is administered as the boxer dies

In a tragic and stunning turn of events, no oxygen was administered whatsoever as Quinones got rushed from the ring.

Sadly, we will never know if there had been some oxygen given to Quinones immediately, whether he would have had a chance to survive.

Colombian boxing authorities need to consider why potentially life-saving canisters are not ringside for every bout.

He never woke up after the knockout loss at Coliseo Elias Chegwin in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Quinones suffered a blood clot in his brain due to head trauma from the fight. Despite emergency surgery, the damage was too far gone.

Tributes to Luis Quinones

The family turned off his respirator before his brother notified the boxing world on Facebook.

“You went ahead of us, my loving brother. Now you are with your heavenly father, whom you adored and served.

“I love you, my brother, Luis Quinones. Forever and ever in our hearts,” stated Leonardo Quinones.

Cuadrilatero Boxing, the fight promoter who staged the event, released a statement.

“Cuadrilatero Boxing profoundly regrets the death of Luis Quiñones. Luis was an exceptional, disciplined human who consistently showed the most significant commitment to this sport.

“Luis was passionate about boxing. So much so that he left his hometown, Barrancabermeja, to make his way in Barranquilla.

“He becomes a professional athlete. His idol was Julio Cesar Chavez.

“Since last Saturday, we have been accompanying his family, team, and the medical staff. We will continue to do so for as long as they require it.

“Similarly, we thank the Clínica General del Norte staff. All the time did what was within their power.

“They took care of Luis in the best possible way.

Future champion boxer dies

Before the fight, Quinones was 10-0 with six KOs and was discussed as a potential future champion in his chosen profession.

It was later revealed that opponent Munoz was a former sparring partner and friend of Quinones, which makes the turn of events all the more devastating.

Munoz said that “a dream could turn into a real nightmare.”

Months before his death, Luis posted a poignant message on his social media.

“Boxing is the ultimate challenge. There is nothing to compare to it. It’s to prove yourself how you do it every time you step in the ring.”

You undoubtedly did that, Luis Quinones.

WBN would like to express our sadness at the death of Luis Quinones. Our condolences go out to the Quinones family.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

