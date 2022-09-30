Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame guest list confirmed for 2022

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) announces its guest list for the 6th Annual Awards & Induction Weekend is to be held on Friday, October 7th thru Sunday, October 9th, 2022, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

The ACBHOF induction weekend commences at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Friday, October 7th, with the Opening Bell “Boxing & Music” Cocktail Reception 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm hosted by: Roxanne Shante, Comedy by: Former Light Heavyweight Champion Montell “Ice” Griffin and Music by DJ I Am Young Hitta: this will be a fun-filled night where boxing legends show off their karaoke skills.

$50.00 admission fee online and at the door. Free admission on Saturday, October 8th, Our Fight Fan Experience & Boxing Exhibits 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The weekend will culminate with the Induction and Awards Ceremony on Sunday, October 9th, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

The confirmed list of our previous honorees and other special guests that will be in attendance includes Roberto Duran, Michael Spinks, Shannon Briggs, Paulie Malignaggi, Vinny Paz, Ray Mercer, Tim Witherspoon, Kelly Pavlik, Michael Olajide, Iran Barkley, Pinklon Thomas, Michael Nunn, Steve Cunningham, Ruben Olivares, Danny “Little Red” Lopez, Jeff Chandler, Mike Rossman, and legendary promoter J Russell Peltz, to name a few.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com ticket prices are: $155.00, $125.00 & $75.00.