Nahir Albright defeats Estivan Falcao via unanimous decision

Nahir Albright took an eight-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Estivan Falcao in the lightweight main event of a seven bout card at The Clarion Hotel in Essington, Pennsylvania.

The seven bout card was promoted by RDR Promotions.

Albright fought well and landed precise right hands that kept Falcao from ever getting any sustained offense.

Albright of Philadelphia won by scores of 80-72 twice and 79-73 and is now 15-2. Falcao of Brazil is 11-1.

Romuel Cruz remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over Roberto Pucheta in a super bantamweight contest.

Cruz of Philadelphia won by scores of 60-54 twice and 59-55 and is now 8-0-1. Pucheta of Mexico is 10-22-3.

Pro debuting Marvelous Corbin stopped Kaywann Sistrunk at the end of round three in their four-round super lightweight fight.

Corbin landed a vicious left hook at the end of the third round that floored Sistrunk, and he could not beat the 10-count at 3:00.

Corbin of Philadelphia is 1-0 with one knockout. Sistrunk of Detroit is 0-8-1.

Mark Dawson stopped Vincent Floyd in the fourth and final round of their junior middleweight rematch.

Dawson of Philadelphia is now 10-1-1 with four knockouts. Floyd of Philadelphia is 4-14-1.

Erron Peterson remained undefeated with a fourth and final round stoppage over Igor Pesterev in a middleweight bout.

In round four, Peterson unleashed a big flurry on the ropes that forced a referee stoppage at 37 seconds.

Peterson is 2-0 with two knockouts. Pesterev is 0-2.

Dominique Mayfield won a four-round unanimous decision over Jonathan Wiles in a heavyweight bout.

Mayfield of Philadelphia won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 2-1. Wiles of Philadelphia was making his pro debut.

Famous Wilson remained undefeated with a first round stoppage over Tyler Jacques in a four-round middleweight bout.

Wilson dropped Jacques twice with body shots with the second coming at the end of the round and Jacques could not beat the count at 3:00.

Wilson is 2-0. Jacques is 0-5-1.