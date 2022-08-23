Marcos Maidana offers help to Adrien Broner, would accept exhibition

Marcos Maidana wished former opponent Adrien Broner well as the American deals with personal problems in his private life.

Broner had to cancel a fight with Omar Figueroa at the last minute due to mental issues over his return.

Adrien Broner

Figueroa brought in Sergey Lipinets in place of Broner and lost the fight. Both Figueroa and Broner have shared their respective troubles.

As Figueroa contemplates retirement, Broner was unsure if he would ever fight again either.

The Cincinnati native has since revealed he will.

Life will go on if you sit inside the sorrow. That’s why every day I wake up, and I go out here to win. I will be back champion,” said Broner.

He added: “After training for six months and the sacrifices I made during this time, I still didn’t accomplish my main goal [of fighting].

“But the grind doesn’t stop. I have promises that I made to myself that I won’t break.”

Marcos Maidana

Maidana backed Broner to return and lift a world title in the air again.

“I don’t know how Broner feels at this moment. If he is doing well or not,” Maidana told IZQUIERDAZO. “I heard he had some legal issues and mental problems.

“I wish him the best. But I hope he can get back to the ring soon, to be a champion again. He is a great boxer.”

Maidana’s message of encouragement to Broner will be of some comfort to “The Problem.” – The pair have respect after an all-out war in 2013.

Back then, Maidana had way too much for Broner. Even so, the Argentinian would be willing to share the ring again. He would like a new encounter with Broner in the ring.

“I would like to have an exhibition fight with Broner,” Maidana added. “We always talk about that.

“If there is a chance to do something with him, it would be great. I want to fight with him or with Victor Ortiz.

“They were two opponents who squeezed the best out of me. I have a nice relationship with them”.

Return

Marcos also sent his support via Instagram, commenting on Broner’s heartfelt posts. Broner promises he will be back soon in the ring if it is in his own hands.

“Yes, you can,” Maidana told him with his words of encouragement.

Retiring in 2014, Marcos Maidana has been in training for the past two years for a return. He’s due to fight Acelino Freitas in October.

