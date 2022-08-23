16-0 Mexican Luis “Koreano” Torres top Sept 16th Canela Boxeo

Red hot Mexican prospect Luis “Koreano” Torres (16-0, 10 KOs) will defend his World Boxing Council (WBC) lightweight title at home on September 16th at home in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora.

Headlining the next installment of the entertaining “Canela Boxeo” series, presented by CANELA BOXEO and World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), led by CEO Terry Hollan and promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor.

“Canela Boxeo” is streamed live and for FREE from Mexico on the third Friday night of every month, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The September 16th card will be held in Expo Palenque in Ciudad Sonora.

The gifted Torres grew up in one of the roughest neighborhoods in Obregon, Colonia Cajeme, turning pro when he was only 16. A former WBC Youth Silver Champion, the 20-year-old Torres captured his WBC Latino lightweight crown in his last fight, taking a 10-round unanimous decision from Diego Andrade Chavez (14-6-2) in Ciudad Obregon.

Torres will face a challenger to be determined in the 10-round main event.

“September 16th will be th most stacked card we have done on CANALA TV,” Taylor said. “Torres is quickly becoming one of the most talked about names in Mexico since he won the WBC Latino Championship. Torres and the new CANELA BOXEO is can’t miss TV.”

Also scheduled to be in action is another pair of talented Mexican lightweights, undefeated Marco Cota Moreno (8-0, 6 KOs) in his first scheduled 8-round bout, and Misael “Pichon” Urias (12-1, 9 KOs) in an 8-rounder.

The 20-year-old Moreno was 146-4 as an amateur, highlighted by a bronze-medal performance at the 2015 National Tournament, in addition to winning a gold medal as National Champion. He was also a 5-time Sonora State Champion.

Urias, 23, lost for the first time as a pro in his last fight, on the road in Montreal, to Mithieu Germain (20-2-1) by way of a competitive 10-round decision this past June 2nd.

“Canela Boxeo” – LIVE, EXCLUSIVE and FREE stream — on CANELA.TV, presented by World Cup Boxing Series, on Friday, September 16th from Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America.