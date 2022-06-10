After twelve losses, Derek Chisora admits he’s flying blind

June 10th, 2022

Mark Robinson

Derek Chisora has no idea what the future holds for him except one thing, heavyweight destruction and war are on the agenda.

The former world title challenger has only one notable win in the last four years and, at the previous count, suffered the twelfth defeat of his career.

Against Joseph Parker the last time he graced a ring, Chisora looked old and battered. He needed to retire after that fight.

Going away from the calls from fans and media to call it a day, Chisora has convinced Eddie Hearn he can go again. Hearn, as a promoter, won’t be arguing with that call.

DAZN has a thin UK stable of top names at the best of times. Therefore, they must wheel Chisora out again to satisfy the UK masses.

Now, Chisora faces a familiar foe in a battle that amounts to Hearn telling him, “If you can’t beat an aged Kubrat Pulev, you’re finished,” in a roundabout way.

At the press conference, fresh from his tongue antics on social media, Chisora addressed the elephant in the room.

Asked why he’s back in action after seemingly having nothing left, even the man himself didn’t know his own blueprint.

“What is the plan? I don’t know. Where is the road leading to? I don’t know. War,” Chisora said engagingly before turning the tables to Pulev’s performance against Anthony Joshua.

“What’s the agenda? Where are we going? This guy had a strategy against ‘AJ,’ and it didn’t turn out well. For me, my plan is my fans – that is it.”

DEREK CHISORA PULEV

Knowing why he’s returning if not having a plan, Chisora continued: “Entertainment. Do you understand? That’s what I like. I’ve lost so many fights. I’ve won a couple of fights. But I’ve won things that I wanted to win.

“I prefer fighting. I wake up every morning, and I go to training. I’ve still got the hunger for it.

“I get these younger guys into the gym to spar me. I see in their eyes the fear they have by the time they get to rounds three or four. I’m still hungry, and I still want to fight.

“I still want to cause damage to people, and I still want to entertain. No disrespect to the big man (Pulev), he waited a couple of years before fighting for the world title, and when he fought for the world title, he came out with excuses. ‘I had COVID, and I didn’t spar well.’ But that’s a load of bull, to be honest with you.

“I want it more. But I don’t have to be liked by everyone. But I know what I’ve got, and I sell a product to people who want to have that product.

“And that product is war. I train hard. and I’ve got a passion for the game. Come July 9th. It’s going to be round thirteen, basically where we left off.

“Yes, he had a fight a couple of weeks ago, but he boxed a nobody who hasn’t got any of my skills. I’m going to eat his leather, and I’m going to deliver my leather.”

