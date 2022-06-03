Saul Sanchez to battle Eros Correa on June 17 in Ontario

June 3rd, 2022

After an impressive 2021, Thompson Boxing’s bantamweight contender, Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (18-1, 11 KOs), will make his 2022 debut as he headlines Thompson Boxing’s “Path To Glory” event on Friday, June 17th, 2022.

Sanchez will face the highly touted amateur standout, Eros Correa (11-1, 8 KOs), of San Jose, California in a 10-round main event.

This event will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets are priced at $50, $75, and $100, are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900.

Sanchez, who had back-to-back first-round knockouts on the road against Frank Gonzalez (8-1, 4 KOs) and Ja’Rico O’Quinn (14-0-1, 8 KOs), made headlines for such an impressive feat, especially his ShoBox knockout of O’Quinn which went viral. Now Sanchez once again is in tough and looking to make his climb at being in contention for a world title by the end of the year.

“I am thrilled to be fighting against such a dangerous opponent and to do it in Southern California is great,” said Sanchez, after completing a long workout. “I want to fight in a title eliminator this year, and I must beat the best available fighters in my division to do so. My friends, family, and supporters expect a lot from me, and I plan to live up to the potential they see in myself. This is going to be a great fight, and you won’t want to miss it.”

“This will be my first fight at bantamweight, and the those watching will see me fight at my most powerful weight class,” said Correa. “For my entire career, I’ve been fighting above my natural weight. I will be more explosive with every punch I throw. I’ve been envisioning fighting Sanchez for a long time and now the opportunity to beat him is here.”

In the 8-round co-feature, George “El Yuyu” Acosta (11-1, 1 KO), of Whittier, Calif., will face, Marlin “So Icey” Sims (8-1, 4 KOs) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in a lightweight bout.

“This is a great test for myself at this point in my career and I am ready to make the most of it,” said Acosta. “I took a loss early in my career, and now I am ready to show the world what I have learned from that. My nutrition and training are on the next level. I am progressing and becoming a more complete fighter, so taking a fight like this will show the world what level I am at now.”

“We both have one loss so everyone can expect to see me leave everything in the ring,” stated Sims. “I’ll be letting my hands go as I know I’ll be fighting in his back yard, so I must win every round. If I get him hurt, I’m taking him out.”

This event will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and

YouTube pages. In addition, Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App downloadable on Apple and Google.

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Welterweight Loui Lopez (10-1-1, 4 KOs), will fight an opponent to be named at a later date. (6-rounds)

Lightweight Pedro Valencia (9-0, 7 KOs) of Las Angeles, Calif. will face Mario Aguire (3-16-1, 2 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. (6-rounds)

Middleweight “Knuckle” Nelson Oliva (2-0, 2 KOs), of Riverside, Calif, will face Antonio Duarte (2-3) of Tijuana, Mexico. (6-rounds)

Opening the card will be the pro debut of welterweight Anthony John Saldivar (pro debut) of Riverside, Calif., facing Genesis Wynn (1-1), of Denver, Colorado. (4-rounds)

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.