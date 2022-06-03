Mayweather CEO agrees with Lou DiBella, ‘everybody hates Eddie Hearn’

June 3rd, 2022

Ed Mulholland

Eddie Hearn had landed in hot water with his American counterparts again as Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe once again hits back.

The aggravation on the table between Hearn and Ellerbe has been well documented by WBN over the past few weeks.

It culminated in Ellerbe branded Hearn ‘a clown’ and someone he “wanted to stomp out” in a recent interview with Brian Custer.

Hearn’s response to Ellerbe was to sing him a song regarding the possibility of Gervonta Davis leaving Mayweather Promotions. Hearn made it no secret that he wants to sign Davis despite “Tank” reportedly having a contract.

This fact led to Mayweather Promotions sending a warning letter to Hearn, according to the Matchroom boss himself.

But without taking a breath, Hearn was at it again when discussing Devin Haney’s fight against George Kambosos Jr. down under.

Hearn claimed Haney went to Australia with no promoter, despite the fact a team of Top Rank executives and Lou DiBella made the trip.

Haney signed a multi-fight deal with Top Rank when inking the Kambosos deal. The contract includes a fight with Vasyl Lomachneko.

The statement from Hearn didn’t go down well with DiBella who showed his frustration to the media in Australia.

Also labeling Hearn ‘a clown’, DiBella said the Essex man’s actions in meddling with other people’s fighters mean ‘everybody hates him’.

LOU DIBELLA

Ellerbe then joined in with his agreement on the issue.

“Lou is spot on this article. All my colleagues, Dibella, Arum, and Oscar all feel the same way I do. “o that should tell you everything you need to know,” said Ellerbe.

It seems Hearn is fast burning his bridges in the United States, certainly with Leonard Ellerbe and Lou DiBella.

EDDIE HEARN

Previously, when speaking exclusively to World Boxing News, Arum had said stern words about Hearn.

“Eddie has diarrhea of the mouth. He can’t stop talking, and he doesn’t think,” pointed out Arum.

“Eddie should shut up and stop blaming other people. He’d be well advised to shut his mouth and look in the mirror.”

Hearn already doesn’t get on with Frank Warren in the UK and left Sky Sports to sign a deal with DAZN after years of faith.

Fans will undoubtedly miss out on top fights if all sides cannot work together in the future. All this dissent does is make it harder for the best events to make it over the line.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.