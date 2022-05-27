Deontay Wilder opens up on why he didn’t retire from boxing

May 27th, 2022

Tuscaloosa City

Deontay Wilder revealed why he’s making a return to the heavyweight division and didn’t retire after suffering two defeats to Tyson Fury.

“The Bronze Bomber” unveiled a statue of himself in Tuscaloosa this week and confirmed he will fight again shortly.

Before the announcement, Wilder’s career had been under a cloud. WBN reported that the Alabama Slammer would be back in the immediate aftermath of his latest loss.

Months on, and Wilder opened up about his decision.

“I’ve been highly requested. So many people have told me, ‘Come back, come back.’ I’d say I’m back by popular demand,” pointed out Wilder.

“And the business of boxing needs me. When there’s a thriving American champion, there’s nothing like it.

“When there’s not, you see it’s dead. There’s a drought in [the sport]. People know the difference now.”

Giving a speech about the lifesize bronze sculpture that now sits in front of the Visit Tuscaloosa Center, Wilder added: “Thank you to my long time friend Jay [Deas].

“We have been through so much and to come up altogether in his journey.

“I know what it takes to be a fighter. I am blessed. It’s not like I have been retired for five, ten, or twenty years.

“Nothing is supposed to be easy because if it is, I feel sorry for you.

“Thank You so much to all of you beautiful people. Thanks for coming out and hearing my speech. Thanks for sharing this moment with me.

“This is one of the nicest things anyone has ever done for me in my life.

“Anyone that knows me knows that I am a giver. I will give to others because I believe in happiness and peace.

“When the inevitable happens and I am ashes, you all will have this statue.”

DEONTAY WILDER RETURN

Speculation surrounding when Wilder will fight again is already underway. Opponents from the Premier Boxing Champions stable are being touted as fodder for Wilder already.

Charles Martin, Robert Helenius, and Frank Sanchez are just a few believed to be in the frame. The ultimate goal is to win back the WBC title once Fury vacates.

As WBN reported on many previous occasions, Andy Ruiz Jr. on Pay Per View is the fight Al Haymon wants to make. It’s believed that both men will need a warm-up before that goes down.

