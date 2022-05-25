Opponent named to face Mahmoud Charr on May 28

May 25th, 2022

On May 28th, “The Bay” will be the scene of the first EC Boxing Open Air event, in which the main fight will be ex-WBA heavyweight world champion Mahmoud Charr.

The Cologne heavyweight, who finally fought again last year under the direction of his promoter Erol Ceylan after three and a half years, meets the Hanseatic Nikola Milacic. The Hamburg fighter, who has only been beaten twice in 23 fights, sees his chance against Charr.

However, he not only wants to keep himself active with that interesting duel, but also recommend him again for larger tasks. But first the “Diamond Boy” Mahmoud Charr has to get past the 1.95 meter heavyweight Nikola Milacic.

On the undercard there are five more fights to be admired after Victor Faust and Volkan Gökcek canceled due to injuries. In addition to two duels between guest boxers Branimir Malenica and Mohammed Bekdash, the 150 VIP guests will be treated to three more heavyweight fights.

So Christian Hammer, who wants to report back after his courageous effort against Frank Sanchez (point defeat) in January, gets back into the ring. Hammer meets Drazan Janjanin for a maximum of eight rounds. Michael Wallisch is also celebrating a return to the rope square. The heavyweight, who has rediscovered his “love for boxing”, meets Magdeburg’s Toni Thes in an undercard match.

In another interesting duel in the “King’s Division” there is a collision between Ali Eren Demirezen and Kevin Johnson. Demirezen is looking to get more competitive practice after his phenomenal TKO win over World Championship aspirant Gerald Washington. The uncomfortable Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson has been making life difficult for several heavyweights for many years and was able to record a KO victory over ex-IBF world champion Yoan Pablo Hernandez in 2020.

“Unfortunately, two top fighters, Victor and Volkan, had to cancel at short notice. Both injured themselves in sparring in preparation for the fight and cannot box. In the short time we were able to put together a good event and offer the spectators solid positions. I’m also particularly pleased that we’re back in Hamburg and organizing an open-air event for the first time!” says promoter Erol Ceylan, who set up the event with his team in just two weeks.

The event will be broadcast live from 7 p.m. on BILDplus and BoxNation. There are only a few of the already limited 150 VIP tickets left for this exclusive event in the revived scene location “Die Bucht”, which can be booked via info@die-bucht-hamburg.decan be ordered.

The public weigh-in will take place on Friday, May 24th. around 5 p.m. at the following address: Die Bucht, Südring 46, 22303 Hamburg