Boxing News: Juan Estrada vs Joshua Franco, Ryan Garcia dilemma

May 21st, 2022

World Boxing News provides updates on fights for pound-for-pound star Juan Estrada and Golden Boy contender Ryan Garcia.

The World Boxing Association issued a statement on Estrada facing Joshua Franco.

“Juan Francisco Estrada will face Joshua Franco on July 16. The fight will be for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight title,” stated the WBA.

“The bout was confirmed once both parties sent their contracts this week. All the details are finalized, except for the venue. This venue will get announced in the coming weeks.

“Golden Boy Promotions had won the bid to stage the mandatory fight. Estrada vs. Franco was mandated as part of the pioneering body’s world title reduction plan to leave the division with only one champion.

“The WBA certainly continues aiming to decrease the number of champions. The decisions it has been making are moving in that direction.”

RYAN GARCIA vs. ISAAC CRUZ

Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia won’t be facing Isaac Cruz after all. The pair were linked to a high-profile clash as the World Boxing Council issued a mandatory order.

Both fighters are moving in different directions at the moment.

The WBC said: “After consultation with camps of Ryan “King” Garcia and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, it has been confirmed that both fighters indeed had prior scheduled fights.

“Consequently, the process ordered by The WBC has been now canceled.

“The door remains open for a possible match in the future between these two sensational fighters.”

DILEMMA

Garcia has since faced ducking accusations after stating his intention to fight Isaac Cruz and do a better job than Gervonta Davis.

However, after targeting battles with Manny Pacquiao and Davis on social media, Garcia signed to fight Javier Fortuna.

He then pulled out, citing mental issues. Upon his return, he again outlined a massive fight was on the cards. Garcia then fought and defeated Emmanuel Tagoe.

Garica said a big fight was coming when he recently talked on his accounts. Cruz may have scraped into that category for Garcia.

But now, he undoubtedly has to ensure his next opponent is a big name. If he doesn’t, he will again face criticism of his progress.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

