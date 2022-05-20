‘Otto Wallin biggest heavyweight name to fight in Detroit since Mike Tyson’

May 20th, 2022

📸 Mikey Williams

WBC #11-rated heavyweight Otto Wallin says he’s taking his upcoming fight with Rydell Booker as seriously as the world championship fight he’s on the verge of securing with one or two more victories.

Sweden’s Wallin (23-1, 14 KOs) will take on hometown veteran Rydell Booker (26-5-1, 13 KOs) in the 10-round main event of Salita Promotions’ Detroit Brawl event on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

Tickets for “Detroit Brawl” start at $40. PLEASE NOTE:Tickets ordered online will be placed in will call at the box office for pick-up. A limited quantity of VIP tickets is also available by calling 313.529.7604.

“I always enter the ring knowing I’ve done all I can in training and that brings me confidence to perform at my best and makes me willing to do what it takes to win,” said Wallin. “My preparations for fights, both physically and mentally, are always 100%. This fight doesn’t have the magnitude that I’ve been hoping for, but it’s great for me to be active. I need that to keep developing and to be ready when the bigger fights come.”

Wallin says despite the fight having no championship implications, he’s ready for anything the capable Booker can throw his way.

“Booker is a well-schooled boxer and a skillful one,” added the 31-year-old southpaw Wallin, “and anything can happen in heavyweight boxing, so I cannot underestimate him. I expect me to be the busier guy with Booker trying to counter my shots. I’m ready for whatever he will bring.”

Best known for coming heart-stoppingly close to defeating lineal and world-recognized heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their September 2019 battle, Wallin says Fury’s retirement, and the possibility of a rematch disappearing with it, don’t overall affect the big Swede’s mission.

“My plan has always been to become heavyweight world champion so that doesn’t change with Fury’s potential retirement. I’m here to work my way up the rankings and force the champions to fight me.”

“Otto Wallin is the biggest heavyweight name to fight in Detroit since Mike Tyson, which was October 20, 2000,” said event promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “I’m very excited about our upcoming event, which is stacked with local and international talent.”

A 10-round super lightweight co-main event has been added to the already stacked card, as IBF #4, WBA #13, WBO #11 and RING #7 super lightweight slugger Shohjahon Ergashev (21-0, 19 KOs) of Detroit via Rakhmon, Uzbekistan will take on South American Champion Luis Alberto Veron (19-3-2, 9 KOs) of Jose Leon Suarez, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

On the undercard, rising super welterweight powerhouse Marlon Harrington (7-0, 6 KOs) will be appearing in an eight-round showdown, as will fast-tracking former national amateur champion and undefeated professional middleweight Joseph Hicks Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) of Grand Rapids, Michigan in a six-round bout.

Fighting in supporting bouts will be a trio of undefeated Michigan prospects, including super welterweight Husam Al Mashhadi (3-0, 3 KOs) of Dearborn, as well as super lightweight Ferris Dixon Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) and also undefeated super welterweight Da’Velle Smith (2-0, 2 KOs), both of Detroit.

All opponents will be announced shortly and all bouts are subject to change. The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center is located at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn. On fight night, doors open at 6:00 pm and the action starts at 7:00 pm.