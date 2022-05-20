Mahmoud Charr returns May 28 in short notice VIP event

May 20th, 2022

On May 28th, “The Bay” will be the scene of the first EC Boxing Open Air event, in which the main fight will be ex-WBA heavyweight world champion Mahmoud Charr.

Former WBA world champion Mahmoud Charr was supposed to have his next fight on May 28th in London. Due to a short-term cancellation of the opponent for the planned event in the United Kingdom, the fight burst.

However, since necessity is known to be the mother of invention and both Charr and other boxers from the ECB team want to climb back into the ring, Erol Ceylan, together with his team and the Diamondboy Promotion, set up their own event at short notice.

The Hanseatic city will therefore finally be the venue for an EC Boxing Gala again! In addition to Mahmoud Charr, other boxers want to present themselves to the public with Ali Eren Demirezen, Volkan Gökcek, Christian Hammer and Victor Faust.

There will only be 150 VIP tickets for this exclusive event in the revived scene location “Die Bucht”, with which you can sit live at the ring. “The Bay” is centrally located at the Hamburg City Park and directly on the Goldbek Canal.

Due to the location, the event can also be followed from the surrounding bridges. However, if you want to enjoy the upscale gastronomy of the event location directly behind the Stadthallenbrücke and opposite the Stadtparksee, this is only possible with a VIP ticket. These are available now for just €175. Hurry: Due to the limited space available, the tickets will be sold out within a very short time.

Details on the exact pairings and further information on the supporting program will follow in a few days. The event will be streamed live on BILDplus and on BoxNation. Advance ticket sales are now only possible via “Die Bucht” via info@die-bucht-hamburg.de .