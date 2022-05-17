Ben Whittaker to train under SugarHill Steward on Sky Sports

May 17th, 2022

BOXXER is delighted to announce that after reaching the very top of amateur boxing at the 2020 Olympics, Ben Whittaker will enter professional boxing under the BOXXER banner.

Whittaker was possibly the most highly sought-after Olympian to come out of Tokyo, with the boxing world waiting in anticipation to see when and where he turned professional.

After an amateur career consistently littered with success across international championships, peaking in capturing the world’s attention and a silver medal at the Olympics, Whittaker now looks to reach those same heights in professional boxing.

He joins former teammates Lauren Price, Karriss Artingstall, Frazer Clarke and Caroline Dubois on the BOXXER roster, showing BOXXER as the premier destination for Team GB Boxing’s Class of 2020 in the professional ranks. Four out of the six medallists from Tokyo have chosen BOXXER as their home, as well as hugely exciting young talent Caroline Dubois.

Managed by Two-Time World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua’s 258 MGT, Whittaker aims to be the standout member of GB’s glittering 2020 team.

Entering the ring under the nickname ‘B£NZO”, Whittaker is aiming for the very top of professional boxing, meaning multiple World Championships are the goal for the hugely talented amateur, with aspirations to move into being a generational superstar that can capture the general public’s attention.

BOXXER is proud to be investing in the next generation of boxing talent. We continue to make a huge commitment to the grassroots and future of the sport in this country. The sport’s next big stars will be show on Sky Sports in a bid to build the sports popularity and long term success.

Proud to be born and raised in the midlands, Whittaker cleaned up the domestic amateur boxing scene before medals at the World Championships European Championships in 2019 set up Whittaker’s crowning moment of a silver medal at the 2020 Olympics.

In the professional ranks Whittaker will be trained by SugarHill Steward, the highly regarded trainer of Tyson Fury, who has also helped former world champions like Adonis Stevenson and Anthony Dirrell on their way to greatness, as well as worked with one of the greatest trainers of all time in his uncle Emanuel Steward. SugarHill has notably compared Whittaker’s raw talent to that of Roy Jones Jr.

Whittaker said, “Well they always say save the best ‘till last and here I am, I’m very excited to turn this new chapter in my career! It’s an exciting time for me to showcase my skills! I’m now looking forward to getting into camp, where I can add and develop to my game. I hope you enjoy the journey because it’s gonna be a crazy one!”

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said, “At the start of this partnership with Sky Sports the focus was always in investing in the stars of the future. To sign four out of the six Olympic Medallists is an amazing achievement for BOXXER and with Ben Whittaker we have the biggest future star in British boxing.”

Anthony Joshua OBE said, “Ben is a really special talent with a fantastic amateur pedigree. He has had some tough decisions to make whilst turning professional but now finally he’s here!

Managed by the best team in the game, 258 Management, I think he is ready to set the world boxing scene on fire. Everyone get ready for a special journey. Ben is the future PPV star.”

Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing Development said, “’And breathe……That was a tough battle for Ben Shalom and I – but finally we have the icing on our next generational cake!

“Ben Whittaker has the potential to be a real sporting star. Highly decorated, multi-skilled and full of personality – Ben has that spark, that charisma which is going to make him a real attraction.

“Although his own man, Ben reminds me of a mix of a Naseem Hamed, Floyd Mayweather, and James DeGale starting off. He says what he believes, and he is going to really entertain us on his way to surely becoming a world champion.

“Before the Olympics I spent time with Caroline, Frazer, Lauren, Karriss and Ben – and told Ben Shalom and Sky I was adamant these were ideal for our huge Sky Sports platform because both individually and together I believe they can become crossover stars.

“All five shone in Tokyo and now we have completed our Olympic business of signing the best young, diverse and powerful talent. The future for Sky and Boxxer is extremely bright!!”

Freddie Cunningham, Managing DIrector of 25 MGT, said “Finally Ben can take the first step in his professional career after being one of the most sort after talents in world boxing. It’s taken a long time to get to this stage and we feel that he has done all the due diligence needed to make the right decision for him.

“We are very happy to have guided him throughout this process and believe he is in the right place to fulfill his massive potential. We can’t wait to get started on what will be an unmissable journey. Thank you to Sky Sports and Boxxer for helping us make this all possible.”

SugarHill Steward said, “I’m totally thrilled to have been sought out and chosen by Ben Whittaker of the 2020 Olympic Games on Great Britain’s highly talented and dominating boxing team. I consider Ben to be on the talent level of a Roy Jones Jr in transitioning from amateur into a Professional World Champion superstar status.”