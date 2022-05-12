Deontay Wilder comparisons to ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson to solidify over time

May 12th, 2022

Fox Sports

The Deontay Wilder comparisons to Mike Tyson will solidify over time as the American puncher is the only heavyweight out there bringing massive excitement.

Every Deontay Wilder event brings an air of expectation that one punch could end it all, something only Tyson brought to the table successfully in the past.

Add to that the fact Wilder is now a Pay Per View star and still able to drop the current heavyweight ruler Tyson Fury four times, and it all weighs up.

“The Bronze Bomber” is underappreciated in his own time. Fans won’t fully appreciate his legacy until he retires.

After witnessing the unbelievable Luis Ortiz knockout, when behind in their 2019 rematch, WBN and the WBC were both in shock and awe.

The punch’s noise that night inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena was deafening. No top heavyweight in the world would have survived it.

At the time, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman brought the Tyson name up.

KNOCKOUT

“The main event of the night starred Deontay Wilder, WBC heavyweight world champion, and Luis Ortiz,” said Sulaiman. “They met in the ring last year, in a thrilling match at the Barclays Center in New York.

“Ortiz was close to sending the champion Wilder to the canvas. He reacted with great courage and willingness. Wilder ended up knocking out the Cuban in ten rounds.

“During the long-awaited rematch, Wilder remained calculating and confident in his jab. He waited for the exact moment to release a power shot on ‘King Kong,’ producing a devastating and dramatic knockout.

“Ortiz, who offered a great fight using his outstanding skills, was tremendous. He was ahead on all three official scorecards by five points.

“In the seventh round, Wilder landed a hard right by hand, which brought back memories of Iron Mike Tyson.

“Wilder is the only fighter who can finish a fight in such fashion. Wilder successfully defended his WBC belt for the tenth time.”

DEONTAY WILDER TYSON

Mike Tyson was dominant in the 1980s against lesser opposition than the highest grade, as Wilder is doing now. But unlike Tyson, Wilder dropped the top guy in Fury four times.

This fact will count in favor of Wilder for years to come when the hardest-hitting heavyweights get judged by fans and media.

Many, including promoter Lou DiBella – who worked with Deontay Wilder, named him boxing history’s biggest puncher.

Time will tell.

