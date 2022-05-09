Floyd Mayweather truth bomb post brutally goes viral

May 9th, 2022

Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition divided people when announced. But now, it seems to be airing on the side of irrelevancy ahead of the event.

Sadly for the former pound-for-pound king and all-around boxing legend, a post brutally dismissing the Dubai Pay Per View went viral.

The social media blast stated nobody cares about the headliner [putting it as nicely as possible]. It has since gotten retweeted over five thousand times.

It’s a tough blow for Mayweather. However, he counteracted any chance of the PPV being a bust by charging $100,000 per ticket for ringside seats.

This scenario, coupled with his already agreed guaranteed purse, will make for a worthwhile outing.

Mayweather goes a few rounds with Don Moore, an ex-protege of his uncle Roger. Moore is undefeated but did nothing to shout about during his career.

BURJ

The pair will trade blows on a helipad atop the world-famous Burj Hotel. Global Titans, the event organizers, gave details of the Burj when promoting the show.

They said: “Completed in 1999 for a cost of $1 billion, the Burj Al Arab Hotel, at the height of 321 meters (1,053 feet), is one of the tallest hotels in the world. It stands 14 meters (approx. 45 feet) taller than the Eiffel Tower.

“It’s just 60 meters (197 feet) shorter than the Empire State building and is built to reflect the shape of a ship’s sail. The Burj Al Arab’s helipad stands at the height of 210 meters (689 feet) above ground, making this fight a contest that will be fought at one of the highest elevations in history.

“Often labeled “the world’s only ‘seven-star’ hotel,” the Burj Al Arab stands on a manufactured island that is 280 meters (920 feet) from world-famous Jumeirah Beach. It is connected to the mainland by a private curving bridge.

“Although 39% of its total height is made up of non-occupiable space, the Burj Al Arab is home to 28 double-story floors with 202 guest rooms.

“The smallest of which occupies an area of 169 square meters (1,820 square feet), while the largest covers 780 square meters (8,400 square feet).

“The most expensive room in the hotel, The Royal Suite, goes for $24,000 per night and is listed at number 12 on the list of the 15 most expensive hotel suites.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER EVENT

The Burj Al Arab’s helipad, where the fight will be held, has already been home to several significant events, including:

2004: Tiger Woods teeing off.

2005: Andre Agassi and Roger Federer playing tennis.

2006: Ronan Keating shooting the Music Video for his single “Iris.”

2007: The Today Show broadcast segment of Where in the World is Matt Lauer?

2011: Golfer Rory McIlroy performing a bunker shot.

2013: Heli-lift of the Aston Martin Vanquish.

2013: David Coulthard performing donuts in a Formula 1 racecar.

2017: Nick Jacobsen kiteboarding down to the sea.

2021: David Guetta playing a DJ set on Livestream.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow us on social media @worldboxingnews.