Amanda Serrano does enough to edge Katie Taylor, fails to get verdict

May 1st, 2022

Ed Mulholland

Amanda Serrano did just enough to defeat Katie Taylor on Saturday night, only to be thwarted by the scorecards in New York.

Two cards were too wide as Taylor took the glory in a barnstorming match-up.

After the fight, the World Boxing Council praised the pair.

“Taylor and Serrano made history this Saturday by headlining a card at Madison Square Garden in New York for the first time,” said the WBC.

“After ten hard-fought rounds that offered thrills from start to finish, Ireland’s Katie Taylor prevailed as the winner by split decision to retain her WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF lightweight titles.

“In a very close fight, two judges gave it 96-93 and 97-93 for Taylor and one 95-94 for Serrano.

“The Irishwoman kept all the 135-pound titles and confirmed herself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in history.

“Both fighters offered a spectacular bout, leaving all fans wanting to see the second edition of this war.

“With this victory, Taylor improved her record to 21-0, with six knockouts. Serrano fell 42-2-1, with 30 knockouts.”

WBO President Paco Valcarcel added: “Great fight by two of the greatest female champions.

“Congratulations. Boxing fans will be waiting for a rematch. God bless Katie and Amanda, two future Hall of Famers.”

Taylor v Serrano, fans give it to Serrano by the narrowest margin pic.twitter.com/6VW2Rzbyxq — BoxRec.com (@BoxRec) May 1, 2022

SCORECARDS

According to BoxRec’s fans’ scorecard round-up, Amanda Serrano did enough to get a draw at least. It wasn’t to be for the seven-weight world champion.

Taylor takes Serrano’s crown as the pound-for-pound best female fighter on the planet.

Promoter Lou DiBella called for the Boxing Writer’s Association of America to keep an open mind about their Fight of the Year.

“Hey [BWAA], when you nominate Fights of the Year for your 2022 awards, you must remember what you saw last night.

“Taylor vs. Serrano was a legit Fight Of The Year candidate in boxing that can stand with any of the best of our sport.

“It should be nominated without regard to gender,” he commented.

Serrano should get a rematch as the payday is the least she deserves.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow us on social media @worldboxingnews.