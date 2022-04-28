Jermell Charlo won’t fight Errol Spence Jr, but Terence Crawford can get it

April 28th, 2022

Jermell Charlo is happy to give Terence Crawford a shot at the undisputed title but won’t be facing Errol Spence Jr. anytime soon.

The three-belt super-welterweight ruler battles Brian Castano for the second time on May 14. If successful, the twin will hold all the marbles at 154.

Should Crawford sign with PBC and fight Spence, Charlo would give “Bud” a shot at another undisputed championship.

“I have no intention of fighting my stablemate (Spence). Terence Crawford can get that work,” said Charo.

“I don’t care about him. I don’t know him, and he doesn’t know me. We can make it happen.

ERROL SPENCE JR

“But when you have an emotional tie to someone, it’s like fighting my twin brother. As Errol Spence Jr. said, if that money is right, and you put that brick bread out there, we will get in there with anybody.

“We’re not going to turn down anyone, neither will Spence. But Crawford hasn’t done anything at 154.

“How do you want him to fight me? I’m trying to become undisputed right now.

“How are we talking about someone who hasn’t even fought in the division? How did he jump from here to there?”

On becoming undisputed at 154, Charlo added: “This is one of the achievements a fighter can have, to fight to be undisputed.

“So I’m going to enjoy this moment, and I’m going to have fun when I’m in there on May 14, five days before my birthday.

“I’m ready to win this fight impressively. I hope I get the judges who really understand boxing.

“Everyone is used to me knocking everyone out that when I don’t knock someone out, it’s an issue.

“This is a skillful sport. You have to pay the bills for this.”

SHOWTIME

Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza heaped praise on Charlo for his mentality.

“Boxing needs boxers like Jermell Charlo. Being passionate and athletic, putting on a show, and entertaining people are not just in the ring.

“But also doing things like this, outside of the ring. People are always saying, ‘We need personalities in this sport. We need larger-than-life characters.’

“We have one here. But we have a larger-than-life person in the ring and outside of the ring. I hear people say, “He’s angry, he’s this, he’s that.’ That is passion.

“What you’re hearing is not anger. It’s passion and a commitment to the sport.

“I think Jermell is the kind of fighter that, when he’s gone, I think there will be a greater appreciation for him.

“I think we need to appreciate him when he’s here because fighters like Jermell are critical to the sport’s health.

“They draw people in, and they impress people in the ring. They attract eyeballs outside of the ring. You guys see it.”

