Alfredo Angulo returns to the ring on June 11 in Atlanta

April 28th, 2022

Suzanne Teresa

Former world champion Alfredo “Perro” Angulo has been added and tabbed to an already loaded night of boxing on Saturday, June 11th at The Center Stage Theater in Atlanta.

The show is promoted by Prestige Boxing Advisory Group in association with BFC The Last Round Promotions.

Angulo of Coachella, California by way of Mexicali, Mexico is 26-8 with 21 knockouts. The 39 year-old Angulo is known as one of the most exciting fighters of the past 17 years, has wins over Tomas Padron (1-0-1), Jonathan Taylor (6-1), Emmanuel Gonzalez (9-0), Ricardo Cortes (22-1-1), Richard Gutierrez (24-1), Andrey Tsurkan (26-3), world title challenger Gabriel Rosado (12-3).

Angulo won the WBO Interim Junior Middleweight title with a third-round stoppage over Harry Joe Yorgey (22-0-1) on November 7, 2009. He defended the title with a 11th round stoppage over Joel Julio (35-3). Angulo also defeated former world champion Joachim Alcine (32-1), Joe Gomez (17-4-1), Raul Casarez (19-2), Jorge Silva (19-2-2) and former world champion Peter Qullin (34-1-1)

In a six-round bout, popular middleweight Casey” K Champ” Dixon (2-0, 1 KO) will take on Josh Franks (4-0, 3 KOs) of Waverly, Nebraska in a battle of undefeated super middleweights for the WBA Youth Title.

The six-round co-feature will pit Atlanta’s Quatavious Cash (14-3, 8 KOs) takes on Jayson Minda (14-7-1, 8 KOs) of Salem, Massachusetts.

In a four-round junior middleweight fight, internet sensation Supreme Patty will make his boxing debut. Patty has 5.2 million Instagram followers

Also in a special attraction, super bantamweight and world renowned model and undefeated Avril Mathie of Miami via Australia will risk her record that reads 7-0-1 with three knockouts in an eight-round bout.

Also seeing action in six-round bouts will be featherweight Jose Nieves (2-0, 1 KO) of Woodbridge, New Jersey; junior welterweight Patrick Harris (19-0, 9 KOs) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland;

June 11th will see the pro debut of highly regarded and two-time National Golden Gloves champion light heavyweight Abel Gonzalez.

In four-round bouts, heavyweight Dante Williams (1-0, 1 KO) of Hawkinsville, Georgia.

Tickets are $100, $250 and $500 and can be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com

The show will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com