EXCLUSIVE: Erickson Lubin outlines prep for tallest super welterweight

April 8th, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Super welterweight contender Erickson Lubin discussed his upcoming fight against the lanky Sebastian Fundora with WBN ahead of this weekend’s battle.

Lubin bids for a seventh straight victory since losing his only bout to Jermell Charlo, having stopped four opponents, including former world champion Jeison Rosario.

The 26-year-old, nicknamed “The Hammer,” is on the path to another title shot if he can fend off the six-foot five-inch Fundora.

Preparations were challenging for the tallest 154-pound boxer on the planet, for which Lubin drafted in sizeable sparring partners.

“I am excited and it is something different for me. Fundora is a tall fighter who doesn’t really use his height or reach to his advantage,” Lubin exclusively told World Boxing News.

“He fights in close quarters, which will definitely play in my favor. He isn’t too skillful and not very defensively sound.

!Facing tall fighters doesn’t mean much to me. I have prepared well in camp. I’ve been training with guys who are much taller. I am well prepared.”

ERICKSON LUBIN

Asked who he’s been sparring, Lubin added: “I had men in camp with me that were about six foot six, you know, tough sparring partners.

“Jamontay Clark, who is about 6’2. He fought Fundura, and it was a draw, but many people thought that he won.

“The sparring that I needed for this fight wasn’t hard at all. Like I said, we are ready.

“I knew that we were on a collision course because he was fighting a lot of guys I’ve already fought.

“He started to move up to WBC rankings, which I’m number one. After the Charlo vs. Castano draw, I felt like why not fight the next big thing.

“He is number two in the WBC, and I am number one in the WBC. I might as well make that fight happen.”

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

In responding to how Fundora boils down due to his size, Lubin stated: “I don’t know much about his weight situation.

“I’ve had a great weight cut and my nutritionist has me eating three times a day. I feel healthy, strong, and prepared.”

Lubin knows how vital a win will be in the grand scheme of things. It could mean the difference between a title shot in 2022 and waiting another two or three years.

The pair will square off at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas in an intriguing match-up in the division.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.