Why Gervonta Davis and Josh Taylor are not on the boxing champions list

March 31st, 2022

World Boxing News reveals why Gervonta Davis and Josh Taylor are just two of the names not featured on the current boxing champions list.

Davis and Taylor both get promotionally presented to the fans as world champions. However, for WBN, that’s not the case, and here’s why.

Gervonta Davis is the WBA ‘regular’ champion at the lightweight limit. This belt is not recognized in boxing and is on the verge of being scrapped by the World Boxing Association.

When wiping out the interim versions, the WBA promised to rid the boxing world of secondary championships at the earliest opportunity.

Therefore, until he fights the winner of George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney, Davis is not considered a bonafide world titleholder.

The Scot lost his belts to Jack Catterall in all but the verdict regarding Taylor. The judges’ shocking and potentially dangerous decision on the night robbed a young fighter of his dream.

WBN initially stated that our site would keep the super-lightweight division under review. Due to a lack of action against the decision, WBN will no longer recognize Taylor as the champion.

Instead, the belts will go vacant from today.

HEAVYWEIGHT – 200 LBS +

IBF / WBO / WBA CHAMPION – OLEKSANDR USYK

WBC CHAMPION – TYSON FURY

BRIDGERWEIGHT – 201 TO 224 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – OSCAR RIVAS

CRUISERWEIGHT – 200 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – ILUNGA MAKABU

IBF CHAMPION – MAIRIS BRIEDIS

WBO CHAMPION – LAWRENCE OKOLIE

WBA CHAMPION – ARSEN GOULAMIRIAN

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT – 175 LBS

IBF / WBC CHAMPION – ARTUR BETERBIEV

WBO CHAMPION – JOE SMITH JR.

WBA CHAMPION – DMITRY BIVOL

SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT – 168 LBS

IBF / WBC / WBO / WBA CHAMPION – CANELO ALVAREZ

MIDDLEWEIGHT – 160 LBS

IBF CHAMPION – GENNADIY GOLOVKIN

WBC CHAMPION – JERMALL CHARLO

WBO CHAMPION – DEMETRIUS ANDRADE

WBA CHAMPION – RYOTA MURATA

SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT – 154 LBS

IBF / WBC / WBA CHAMPION – JERMELL CHARLO

WBO CHAMPION – BRIAN CASTANO

WELTERWEIGHT – 147 LBS

IBF / WBC CHAMPION – ERROL SPENCE

WBO CHAMPION – TERENCE CRAWFORD

WBA CHAMPION – YORDENIS UGAS

SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT – 140 LBS

WBO/WBC/IBF/WBA CHAMPION – VACANT

LIGHTWEIGHT – 135 LBS

WBO / IBF / WBA CHAMPION – GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR

WBC – DEVIN HANEY

SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT – 130 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – OSCAR VALDEZ

WBO CHAMPION – SHAKUR STEVENSON

IBF CHAMPION – KENICHI OGAWA

WBA CHAMPION – ROBERT GUTIERREZ

FEATHERWEIGHT – 126 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – MARK MAGSAYO

WBO CHAMPION – EMANUEL NAVARRETE

IBF CHAMPION – KIKO MARTINEZ

WBA CHAMPION – LEO SANTA CRUZ

SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT – 122 LBS

IBF / WBA CHAMPION – MURODJON AKHMADALIEV

WBO / WBC CHAMPION – STEPHEN FULTON JR.

BANTAMWEIGHT – 118 LBS

IBF / WBA CHAMPION – NAOYA INOUE

WBO CHAMPION – JOHN RIEL CASIMERO

WBC CHAMPION – NONITO DONAIRE

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT – 115 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – JESSE RODRIGUEZ

IBF CHAMPION – FERNANDO MARTINEZ

WBO CHAMPION – KAZUTO IOKA

WBA CHAMPION – JUAN ESTRADA

FLYWEIGHT – 112 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – JC MARTINEZ

WBO CHAMPION – JUNTO NAKATANI

IBF CHAMPION – SUNNY EDWARDS

WBA CHAMPION – ARTEM DALAKIAN

LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT – 108 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – KENSHIRO TERAJI

WBO CHAMPION – ELWIN SOTO

IBF CHAMPION – FELIX ALVARADO

WBA CHAMPION – HIROTO KYAGUCHI

MINIMUMWEIGHT – 105 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – PANYA PRADABSRI

IBF CHAMPION – RENE CUARTO

WBO CHAMPION – WILFREDO MENDEZ

WBA CHAMPION – KNOCKOUT CP FRESHMART

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.